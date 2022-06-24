DJ TUI AG: Directorate Change

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Directorate Change 24-Jun-2022 / 17:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TUI AG

Directorate Change

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Mr Friedrich Joussen, Chief Executive Officer of the Company's Executive Board will resign from his office as a member of the Executive Board as of 30 September 2022.

Further details can be found in TUI Ad hoc Announcement: Changes to the Executive Board dated 24 June 2022.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.11.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 170627 EQS News ID: 1383707 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383707&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2022 11:32 ET (15:32 GMT)