Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 24 June 2022 Number of Public Shares purchased: 43,578 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 2,480 pence 30.50 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 2,425 pence 29.82 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 2,466 pence 30.32 USD Ticker: PSHD Date of Purchase: 24 June 2022 Number of Public Shares purchased: 6,986 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 30.35 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 30.30 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 30.30 USD Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 24 June 2022 Number of Public Shares purchased: 12,414 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 30.45 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 29.75 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 30.32 USD

PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 43.70 USD 35.62 GBP which was calculated as of 21 June 2022. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 197,614,551 Public Shares outstanding. Excluded from the shares outstanding are 13,342,199 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:ShareRepurchases)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005421/en/

Contacts:

Media

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3781 8339, media-pershingsquareholdings@camarco.co.uk