Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SpaceMine (MINE) on June 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MINE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

With a variety of features including NFT and Play-to-Earn, SpaceMine (MINE) creates a solar system planets metaverse where users can mine minerals and swap them with its native token "MINE". The MINE token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SpaceMine

SpaceMine is a service that makes solar planets metaverse, mines exist on each planet, and mineral resources in mines. Mining (mines) are made into NFTs for pre-sale, and general users get minerals in the mine of the metaverse.

Users can purchase mining equipment suitable for each mine with MINE tokens in the metaverse and mine various minerals with the purchased equipment. Mined minerals can be swapped with MINE tokens through metaverse or wallets, and cashed in the exchanges with swapped tokens. Equipment can be upgraded with MINE Token, and upgraded equipment can also be sold on the exchanges.

The mining of SpaceMine is divided into user mining and miner machine ('big-scale automatic mining machines') mining. General users can mine through mining activities, and users who purchase mining machines can automatically mine the minerals with mining machines.

SpaceMine has a variety of business models, including NFT sales, transaction fees, taxes through mining, and mining machine sales. Mined minerals are exchanged for tokens and assets in the metaverse, and they are naturally locked up for specific periods for new equipment purchases, equipment upgrades, and mining purchases.

In addition, SpaceMine plans to differentiate itself from other competitors by putting cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB under the specific mines so that its user will have a chance to directly get them.

About MINE Token

MINE is the main native token of SpaceMine project. Based on BEP-20, It has a total supply of 964 million (964,000,000) tokens, of which 5% is provided for private sale, another 5% will be used for marketing, another 5% is provided for research and development, 10% is provided for public sale, another 10% is allocated to the funders, 60% is distributed for P2E mining, and the rest 5% is allocated to advisors.

The MINE token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, investors who are interested in SpaceMine investment can easily buy and sell MINE on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

