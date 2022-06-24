Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 24 juin/June 2022) - The common shares of Li-FT Power Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Li-FT Power is focused on identifying, exploring, discovering, and advancing early-stage lithium pegmatite projects in Canada.
_________________________________
Les actions ordinaires de Li-FT Power Ltd. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.
Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.
Li-FT Power se concentre sur l'identification, l'exploration, la découverte et l'avancement de projets de pegmatite de lithium à un stade précoce au Canada.
|Issuer/Émetteur:
|Li-FT Power Ltd.
|Security Type/Titre:
|Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
|LIFT
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation:
|17 536 663
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission:
|500 000
|CSE Sector/Catégorie:
|Mining/Minier
|CUSIP:
|53000A 10 6
|ISIN:
|CA 53000A 10 6 6
|Boardlot/Quotité:
|100
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation:
|CDN$/$CDN
|Trading Date/Date de negociation:
|Le 27 juin/June 2022
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches:
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier:
|Le 30 novembre/November
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts:
Odyssey Trust Company
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for LIFT. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.