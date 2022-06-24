WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft Corp. Announces Name Change to Quality Industrial Corp. and is in the Process of Ticker Symbol Change

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2022 / Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB:WSFT), today announced that the board of directors authorized a change in the name and ticker of the company in connection with a short form merger with its wholly owned subsidiary, Quality Industrial Corp, in accordance with NRS 92A.180. The corporate action will be submitted to FINRA and will be effective once a market effective date is provided by FINRA.

Wikisoft Corp. has requested a name change to Quality Industrial Corp. to align with the recent strategic changes and upcoming operational changes now following the acquisition by Emergency Response Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc; OTC: ILUS) as of June the 2nd 2022.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature about the Company. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "future" or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. There is no assurance that the Company's current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company's information on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor any solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any securities of the Company. The release, publication, or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published, or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

