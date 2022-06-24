Anzeige
24.06.2022
PlanetClean Recycle Industries Corp.: PlanetClean to merge with a publicly listed company

KELOWNA, British Columbia, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanetClean Recycle Industries Corp, a private company, is pleased to announce the finalization of its merger with a European publicly listed company.

The stock exchange will now commence the due diligence process and procedures to complete the merger, which is expected to take around 120 days. At which point PlanetClean can reveal its merger partner.

This is an important step for the company and great news for investors. Once completed they will have the possibility to exit their investment through a public market. By becoming a public company there is also the possibility for the company to issue dividends to their investors, as well as being able to issue warrants and options.

PlanetClean Recycle Industries is incorporated in Canada and operates a plastics recycling facility in Dubai, UAE.

PlanetClean Recycle Industries Corp is a socially and environmentally responsible company that is striving to keep the environment clean for the next generations, while providing an opportunity for investors to invest responsibly and profitably.

Contact:
Chan Zaib
+1236 317 6261
chan@planetcleanrecycle.com



