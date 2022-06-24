Anzeige
Freitag, 24.06.2022
„Steh auf und geh!" InnoCan enthüllt sensationelles Studienergebnis!
WKN: A3CVKP ISIN: CA60928P1071 Ticker-Symbol: MOPA 
Frankfurt
24.06.22
08:20 Uhr
1,310 Euro
-0,030
-2,24 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MONETA GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONETA GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MONETA GOLD
MONETA GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MONETA GOLD INC1,310-2,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.