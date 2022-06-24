- (PLX AI) - AES pre-tax impairment charge in the range of $450 million to $550 million is required to be recognized as of June 30.
|23:16
|AES to Take $450-550 Million Impairment on Bulgaria Plant
|23:11
|AES CORP - 8-K, Current Report
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corporation (AES), a solar firm, on Tuesday said that it has formed the U.S. Solar Buyer Consortium with major solar companies including- Clearway Energy Group...
