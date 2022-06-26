ATX TR again under pressure, lucky Valneva won Pfizer and EMA, the stock 60 percent up. News came from Valneva (3); AT&S, Frequentis, Rosenbauer (4), Lenzing, Mayr-Melnhof and Immofinanz. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -1,46% to 6.239,7 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -20,5%. Up to now there were 60 days with a positive and 62 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 24,39% away, from the low 5,06%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,57%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,86%. These are the best-performers this week: AT&S 8,01% in front of Rosenbauer 4,25% and Telekom Austria 2,05%. And the following stocks performed worst: voestalpine -13,74% in front of Wienerberger -7,7% and Palfinger -6,42%. Further highlights ...

