Frequentis: French Air Navigation Service Provider, DSNA (Direction des Services de la Navigation Ae´rienne), has selected Frequentis to supply its state-of-the-art Remote Digital Tower (RDT) solution in France. The solution, to be located in a Remote Tower Centre (RTC) in Toulouse will, in its first instance, manage air traffic for Tours Val De Loire Airport, over 500 kilometers away. Based on the renowned smartVISION product from Frequentis, already operational in six countries, the RDT will allow Tours Val De Loire airport to preserve passenger traffic and ultimately to increase it three-fold. The solution will include on-site video technology at the airport, central equipment in the RTC in Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, with several working positions, and a test system for training ....

