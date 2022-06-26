Mayr Melnhof: Cartonboard producer Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) has agreed to acquire Essentra Packaging (100% of the shares in ESNT Packaging & Securing Solutions Limited (UK) and its affiliated companies, as well as 100% of the shares in Essentra Packaging US Inc (US)) from Essentra plc (UK) for a cash and debt free consideration of GBP 312 mn (currently approx. Euro 365 mn). The acquisition of Essentra Packaging implements MM Packaging's strategy to grow in profitable and resilient segments such as pharma secondary packaging and strengthens its position in the European pharma carton & leaflets market. In addition, this acquisition will expand MM's footprint into the US market with an important position in the East-Coast pharma hub.Mayr-Melnhof: weekly performance: 1.86% ...

