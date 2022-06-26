- (PLX AI) - Nordex raised EUR 139.2 million from anchor shareholder Acciona in capital increase.
- • Issue price of EUR 8.70 per share, the same as Friday's closing price
- • The new shares will be entitled to full dividend rights from 1 January 2022
- • Says capital increase is part of the Company's strategy to increase liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet to safeguard against risks from the short-term headwinds affecting the sector
- • Keeps strategic target of 8 percent group EBITDA-margin in the medium term once the market environment has stabilized and the price mechanisms for new orders start materializing
