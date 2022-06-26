Canberra, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2022) - Earlybirds - an Australian firm that has developed a business-to-business (B2B) open innovation ecosystem that offers a way for early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to work together to accelerate technology advancement and adoption in an organization - launched a platform that can help in discovering innovative solutions for addressing the challenges of providing improved aged care services.





Aged care has unique challenges because of conditions like osteoporosis and arthritis that make it a challenge for seniors to support themselves and live alone, not to mention the difficulties that come with mental conditions like Alzheimer's disease and dementia. As such, one of the biggest challenges is the shortage of care providers and the problem of sustainability in this industry. Fortunately, digital aged care and home care technologies can help reduce costs, enhance care quality, and allow for a more sustainable business model for aged care.

Kris Poria, CEO and co-founder of EarlyBirds, says, "If you are an early adopter organization in the Aged care and assisted living sector and you understand the value of innovation, you can work with EarlyBirds to seize opportunities and solve challenges using actionable innovation from innovators, who are scale-ups, startups, or mature organizations."

Innovation for aged care includes things like telehealth, voice assistants, motion detectors, wearable devices with sensors, smart mattresses, and even personal robots that can help make the assisted living experience more acceptable. Furthermore, artificial intelligence will eventually be able to predict patterns in seniors' behavior and help in preventing falls and other emergencies before they occur.

Meanwhile, EarlyBirds doesn't only help early adopters but also the innovators who serve as the source of these innovations. Jeff Penrose COO says, "If you are an innovator, check us out because we can help you find early adopter customers and their partners who are willing to invest in your products and solutions. The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem helps both those organizations in need of technological innovations to improve their products or services, and also those startups, scaleups, and mature organizations that develop innovative products and solutions."

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem has two primary components, including "The Explorer program", an award-winning platform with over 4 million innovators. The program is designed for accelerating the technological innovation process for the entire organization as a service. The Explorer Program has several key features, including a nominated SME for the business; weekly webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organization; quarterly and monthly innovation days; a platform enterprise license; and a focus on specific types of innovations. The other is the Challenger program, which is designed for those organizations who want to focus on just one particular issue at a time. EarlyBirds also offers the Edzlity framework that can help organizations with their continuous improvement efforts to have better organizational agility and a competitive edge.

The Explorer program is the most suitable choice for addressing all of the previously mentioned difficulties when it comes to innovative technology with options to participate in Challenger Programs, schedule innovation days, and develop innovation maps based on business or technical sector themes that are appropriate for an industry. And the Challenger Program can help solve a particular business or technical challenge in weeks.

Those who would like to know more about the Early Birds Marketplace and how they can help organizations with aged care innovation can visit the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

