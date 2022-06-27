A preclinical study demonstrates the benefits of inhaled Pherecydes Pharma phages in treating ventilator-associated pneumonia

Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE)(FR0011651694 ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces that the results of a preclinical study undertaken with its phages have been presented at the Reanimation 2022 conference organized by the SRLF (Société de Réanimation de Langue Française, the French intensive care society) and held in Paris from June 22 to 24, 2022.

Antoine Guillon, resuscitation doctor at the University Hospital of Tours and researcher at the Centre d'Étude des Pathologies Respiratoires Inserm-University of Tours (UMR1100), presented the results of the study during a Flash Com session entitled "Inhaled bacteriophage therapy in a porcine model of pneumonia caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa during mechanical ventilation"

The study was carried out within the framework of the Pneumophage project, associating the UMR1100 and the Diffusion Technique Française company, aimed at demonstrating the effectiveness of inhaled phage therapy in treating ventilator-associated infections. To this end, the researchers at the UMR1100 research center for respiratory diseases in Tours developed a porcine model of pneumonia caused by P. aeruginosa incorporating the essential characteristics of the human disease. The work undertaken showed that the use of Pherecydes Pharma's anti-P. aeruginosa phages significantly reduced the lung bacterial load (1.5-log reduction, p 0.001).

The results obtained also demonstrate:

the feasibility of delivering large quantities of active phages by nebulization during mechanical ventilation;

the rapid control of the infection in situ in a respiratory model close to humans.

This demonstration in a highly translational model paves the way for pulmonary phage therapy, notably in resuscitation units where the occurrence of ventilator-associated P. aeruginosa infections is higher than in other units. The P. aeruginosa bacterium is a major cause of Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia, a pathology with a relapse rate of 40% and a high mortality rate of around 20%.

Didier Hoch, Chairman and CEO of Pherecydes Pharma, said: "We are delighted that the work carried out with our phages has been presented to the scientific community at the Reanimation 2022 conference. These results, obtained in a highly predictable model, demonstrate the considerable beneficial effect of inhaled phages and represent a solid basis for the future clinical development of our anti-Pseudomonas aeruginosa phages. The keen interest this presentation generated in experts reinforces our confidence in our phages' ability to become a first-choice treatment for certain diseases currently lacking therapeutic solutions in these clinical indications

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied to more than 50 patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

