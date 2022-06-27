DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Mergers & Acquisitions

DKSH Performance Materials Strengthens its Life Sciences Capabilities by Acquiring Refarmed Group



27.06.2022 / 07:00



Media release DKSH has announced the acquisition of Swiss Refarmed Group today. With this transaction, DKSH Performance Materials significantly expands its capabilities in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and strengthens its position as a leading Life Sciences distributor. Zurich, Switzerland, June 27, 2022 - Through the acquisition of Refarmed Group, DKSH Performance Materials obtains a uniquely positioned business which provides value-added products and services for customers in the pharma industry across Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas. Refarmed Group provides Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) for generic drug manufacturers. This includes the sourcing of the ingredients as well as providing technical and regulatory support. Headquartered in Switzerland, Refarmed's team of pharmaceutical experts serves approximately 300 customers across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Refarmed generates net sales of over CHF 60 million at sound profitability and return on capital. DKSH will acquire the business and will fully integrate the company into its existing operations. Dr. Giuseppe Nonni, President at Refarmed, commented: "We have successfully serviced our customers for almost 40 years. In DKSH, we have found an experienced and trusted partner and we look forward to leveraging our expertise through their international reach and market expertise." Thomas Sul and Natale Capri, Co-Heads Business Unit Performance Materials at DKSH, jointly added: "We are excited to strengthen our capabilities in Life Sciences by teaming up with a trusted player with strong expertise. Refarmed's products and services complement our existing portfolio and increases our access Pharma industries. We welcome all Refarmed employees and look forward to continuing to grow the business together with them." About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution, and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. The DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 48 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, we create cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,370 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.3 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com/pm For more information please contact:



