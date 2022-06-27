In order for markets to function efficiently, theory presupposes a comprehensive level of information among all players involved. But in practice, things sometimes look different: When education is no longer sufficient to understand companies' products and methods, an information deficit arises. The market then also no longer functions efficiently, and market anomalies occur. Especially around biotech stocks, investors repeatedly have problems understanding products, solutions and interrelationships. In the case of Defence Therapeutics, the analysis firm Canaccord Genuity is now shedding comprehensive light on the situation. For investors with insight, this can be an opportunity.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...