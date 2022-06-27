- (PLX AI) - Ipsen to buy Epizyme at a price of $1.45 per share in cash.
- • Initial estimated aggregate consideration of $247 million plus one contingent value right (CVR) per share
- • Each CVR will entitle its holder to deferred cash payments of $0.30 per CVR payable upon the first achievement of $250 million in aggregate net sales of Tazverik (excluding sales in Japan and Greater Chinac) in any period of four consecutive quarters, by 31 December 2026 and $0.70 per CVR payable upon receipt of U.S. regulatory approval necessary for the commercial marketing and sale of the combination of Tazverik and R² (rituximab and lenalidomide) in second-line follicular lymphoma by 1 January 2028
- • The $1.45 per share cash consideration represents a premium of approximately 144% compared to Epizyme's average closing price of $0.60 over the 30 trading days preceding announcement of the transaction
- • Royalty Pharma, Epizyme's largest stockholder with approximately 20.5% of Epizyme's total shares of common stock outstanding (on a non-diluted basis) as of the date hereof, has entered into a support agreement with Ipsen pursuant to which it has agreed to tender its shares
