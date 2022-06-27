DJ Accelerating impact together

Bühler Networking Days take place on June 27-28

Uzwil (Switzerland), June 27, 2022 - Swiss technology group Bühler is bringing together over 1,000 decision makers from the food, feed, and mobility sectors at its Networking Days in Uzwil on June 27-28 to "accelerate impact together." This unique, convening event was created by Bühler in 2016 and is held every three years. At the center of the many keynotes, panels, and technology demonstrations is the question: How can we enable 10 billion people (by 2050) to live a good life within the boundaries of our planet? The event focuses on leadership, technology, education, inspiration, and action across international industry boundaries. It highlights examples of companies that provide tangible impact on mitigating climate change, eradicating poverty, creating employment, protecting and restoring nature, and improving food security.

"Global industry has excellent examples of companies that are highly responsible, applying innovative technologies at the heart of their transformation, and through this, becoming economically healthier and addressing sustainability at the same time," says Bühler CEO Stefan Scheiber. "In fact, despite all the challenges we are facing - from climate change to food and energy insecurity to supply chain issues and social disruptions through to wars - I am convinced we can turn things around. Innovative technologies offer many business opportunities when they also address sustainability issues. We must not shy away from seizing these opportunities."

During the event, customers and partners along with Bühler will demonstrate that the rate of innovation is accelerating. Highlighted are solutions from global companies, extraordinary entrepreneurs, start-ups, academia, and NGOs - all illustrating that solutions to global challenges can be found and delivered at an impactful scale. Vital to all of this is education and training and the role they play in building the skills for the impactful jobs of the future. Through all of this, the Networking Days create an exceptional collaboration platform for sharing, learning, networking, partnering, and most importantly, for creating positive impact. A stark reminder of the need for collaboration is unfolding in front of our eyes. Food scarcity is increasing as a result of conflict, and we can see the terrible consequences on the poorest populations where food security was already an issue.

Tangible examples of companies that balance nature, humanity, and economy in their decisions are shared at the Networking Days. Among them: a coffee company from Norway, which reduces CO[2]e emissions by 85% in its new facility; an entrepreneur in Angola, who has built a gigantic industrial food complex as a huge first step towards providing self-sufficient food security across the country; a battery manufacturer in the UK who is building Europe's first Gigaplant with new mixing processes, reducing waste in the production process by 80%; and a miller in India who is making tortillas in a plant that reduces water consumption by 84% and eliminates wastewater. Many other companies in attendance are transforming the food system with sustainably delivered plant-based proteins. These are just a few examples of the many businesses using proven technologies.

Understanding that no single entity - be it a country, a company, or an individual - has the resources, know-how, or reach to tackle the global challenges that we face, Bühler established the Networking Days in 2016 to bring together and nurture its growing global ecosystem of partners. "We need massive collaboration among industry, start-ups, academia, educators, politics, NGOs and the public to manage and limit the effects of climate change, loss of biodiversity, and eliminate poverty," says Bühler CTO Ian Roberts. With 50 partners and start-ups taking an active part at the Bühler Networking Days, the idea of a global ecosystem has created momentum: At the event, Bühler will celebrate and announce multiple partnerships that will facilitate the transition towards more efficient food and feed production and accelerate the transformation towards sustainable mobility.

Developing novel solutions is important to transform industry, however, the potential optimization of existing industry assets across the world is the biggest short-term lever for reducing CO[2]e footprint. Bühler is showcasing services, technologies, and solutions that can optimize existing assets, provide a pathway to CO[2]e reduction in new plants, and support the development of new, more sustainable diets and mobility solutions. "Our biggest impact comes from supporting our customers in reducing their energy consumption, waste generation, and water usage and at the same time ensure productivity and yield. We have clear targets on these topics. By expanding our collaborative ecosystem, we can accelerate meaningful and lasting impact in the food, feed, and mobility industries," says Stefan Scheiber.

About Bühler Bühler is driven by its purpose of creating innovations for a better world, balancing the needs of economy, humanity, and nature. As a relevant solution partner for the food and mobility industries, Bühler is committed to have solutions ready to multiply by 2025 at the latest that will reduce energy, waste, and water by 50% in its customers' value chains. Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies as they cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured using parts produced with Bühler technology. Countless people wear eyeglasses, use smart phones, and read newspapers and magazines - all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, Bühler is in a unique position to turn today's global challenges into sustainable business. Bühler contributes to safely feeding the world and is doing its part to protect the climate, producing solutions that make cars, buildings, and machinery more energy efficient.

Bühler invests up to 5% of turnover into research and development. In 2021, some 12,500 employees generated a turnover of CHF 2.7 billion. As a Swiss family-owned company, Bühler is active in 140 countries around the world and operates a global network of 103 service stations, 30 manufacturing sites, and Application & Training Centers in 24 countries.

