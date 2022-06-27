A new study from Juniper Research has found that global spend on asset tracking by enterprises will increase from $16 billion in 2022 to $45 billion in 2027 a substantial growth of 184%.

Drivers: The management and security of high-value assets are becoming of increasingly significant importance for many stakeholders, and demand for technologies that provide real-time monitoring within the supply chain are ever more demanded.

To find out more, see new research report: Fleet Tracking Logistics: Key Trends, Vendor Strategies and Market Forecasts 2022-2027

Asset tracking in this context refers to systems that leverage wireless connectivity to remotely monitor assets' locations, based on real-time data with the aim of better managing asset condition.

The research predicts that the growing availability and affordability of asset-tracking solutions will drive adoption of managed services amongst the largest enterprises that operate their own supply chains for high-value assets. It envisages that the most sought-after solutions will be those which can demonstrate a return on investment by minimising theft and loss of assets during transit.

Download the free whitepaper: How AI Is an Asset to Fleet Tracking Logistics

Real-time GPS Tracking to Enhance Asset-tracking Capabilities

The report forecasts that the number of assets tracked will reach 24 billion by 2027; increasing from only 8 billion in 2022. It urges asset-tracking platform providers to include real-time monitoring solutions that can leverage multiple technologies, including 4G, 5G and GPS. Widely used today, GPS is a cost-effective technology, however, the comprehensive network capabilities of 4G and 5G must be implemented to monitor assets with the highest values.

5G Networks Needed for High-value Assets

The report predicts that this increasing reliance on 5G will present significant opportunities for hardware vendors over the next 5 years. It anticipates that the growing demand for 'always connected' supply chain solutions will drive the interest in 5G-enabled asset-tracking hardware. In turn, supply chain hardware vendors must focus development on sensors that leverage the data-intensive nature of 5G to provide features such as real-time anti-tampering notifications.

View the market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/key-vertical-markets/fleet-tracking-logistics

Download the whitepaper: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/how-ai-is-an-asset-to-fleet-tracking-logistics

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220626005011/en/

Contacts:

Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com