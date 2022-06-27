Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, held its ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 24, 2022, which was chaired by Karen Aiach, Chairman of the Board of directors and chief executive officer.

With a quorum of 37.82%, the shareholders have adopted all the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors, including the financial statements for the 2021 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and the directors, as well as delegations granted to the Board of Directors related to financial transactions.

Shareholders also approved the renewal of Karen Aiach, Philippe Goupit, Peter Lichtlen, Mathieu Simon and Carole Deffez as Board members.

Lysogene is a gene therapy Company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company has built a unique capability to enable delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA is ongoing. An adaptive clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis is also ongoing. Lysogene is also developing an innovative AAV gene therapy approach for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. The Company also entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, for a novel gene therapy candidate for neuronopathic Gaucher disease and Parkinson disease with GBA1 mutations. www.lysogene.com.

Stéphane Durant des Aulnois

Chief Financial Officer

stephane.durant-des-aulnois@lysogene.com

+ 33 1 41 43 03 99