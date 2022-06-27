Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

27 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 24 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 90,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 349.3380 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 351 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 347.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,052,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,038,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 24 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1104 347.50 08:41:22 00059674901TRLO0 LSE 700 347.50 08:41:22 00059674902TRLO0 LSE 448 347.50 08:41:22 00059674903TRLO0 LSE 190 347.50 08:57:13 00059675705TRLO0 LSE 1301 347.50 08:57:13 00059675706TRLO0 LSE 899 350.50 09:16:34 00059676633TRLO0 LSE 774 350.50 09:16:35 00059676634TRLO0 LSE 1544 350.50 09:17:42 00059676685TRLO0 LSE 1436 350.00 09:21:02 00059676949TRLO0 LSE 1668 349.50 09:21:02 00059676950TRLO0 LSE 41 348.00 10:05:31 00059678713TRLO0 LSE 1360 348.00 10:05:31 00059678714TRLO0 LSE 1729 347.50 10:05:32 00059678715TRLO0 LSE 141 350.00 11:02:52 00059681525TRLO0 LSE 344 350.00 11:02:52 00059681526TRLO0 LSE 963 350.00 11:02:52 00059681527TRLO0 LSE 873 350.00 11:02:52 00059681528TRLO0 LSE 261 349.50 11:06:01 00059681648TRLO0 LSE 1446 349.50 11:06:01 00059681649TRLO0 LSE 1668 349.00 11:30:02 00059682732TRLO0 LSE 500 349.00 11:30:02 00059682733TRLO0 LSE 2 348.50 12:07:03 00059684123TRLO0 LSE 1458 349.50 12:18:02 00059684631TRLO0 LSE 261 349.50 12:18:02 00059684632TRLO0 LSE 2 349.00 12:18:02 00059684633TRLO0 LSE 1674 349.00 12:18:02 00059684634TRLO0 LSE 43 349.00 12:18:02 00059684635TRLO0 LSE 1104 349.50 12:32:51 00059685259TRLO0 LSE 76 350.00 12:56:48 00059686132TRLO0 LSE 301 351.00 13:08:15 00059686536TRLO0 LSE 1157 351.00 13:08:15 00059686537TRLO0 LSE 249 350.50 13:08:15 00059686538TRLO0 LSE 54 350.50 13:08:15 00059686539TRLO0 LSE 125 350.50 13:08:15 00059686540TRLO0 LSE 166 350.50 13:08:15 00059686541TRLO0 LSE 93 350.50 13:08:15 00059686542TRLO0 LSE 190 350.50 13:08:15 00059686543TRLO0 LSE 581 350.50 13:08:15 00059686544TRLO0 LSE 1575 350.00 13:25:02 00059687279TRLO0 LSE 1612 350.00 13:25:02 00059687280TRLO0 LSE 2116 349.00 13:25:02 00059687283TRLO0 LSE 1459 350.00 13:38:24 00059687778TRLO0 LSE 208 350.00 13:38:42 00059687797TRLO0 LSE 623 350.00 13:38:42 00059687798TRLO0 LSE 700 349.50 13:49:19 00059688119TRLO0 LSE 785 349.50 13:49:19 00059688122TRLO0 LSE 585 349.50 13:49:19 00059688125TRLO0 LSE 944 349.50 13:49:19 00059688126TRLO0 LSE 607 349.50 14:08:22 00059689114TRLO0 LSE 500 349.50 14:08:22 00059689115TRLO0 LSE 20000 349.50 14:12:22 00059689386TRLO0 LSE 461 349.00 14:16:03 00059689620TRLO0 LSE 224 349.00 14:16:03 00059689621TRLO0 LSE 889 349.00 14:16:03 00059689624TRLO0 LSE 195 349.00 14:20:02 00059689949TRLO0 LSE 590 349.00 14:21:02 00059690088TRLO0 LSE 716 349.00 14:21:03 00059690090TRLO0 LSE 164 349.00 14:23:46 00059690404TRLO0 LSE 1169 349.00 14:23:46 00059690405TRLO0 LSE 453 349.00 14:23:46 00059690406TRLO0 LSE 700 348.50 14:36:52 00059691783TRLO0 LSE 700 348.50 14:36:52 00059691784TRLO0 LSE 8 348.50 14:36:52 00059691785TRLO0 LSE 1018 349.00 14:41:12 00059692229TRLO0 LSE 528 349.00 14:41:12 00059692230TRLO0 LSE 466 349.00 14:41:52 00059692315TRLO0 LSE 926 349.00 14:41:52 00059692316TRLO0 LSE 180 349.00 14:41:52 00059692317TRLO0 LSE 500 349.00 14:48:42 00059693188TRLO0 LSE 547 349.00 14:48:42 00059693189TRLO0 LSE 121 349.00 14:48:42 00059693190TRLO0 LSE 284 349.00 14:48:42 00059693191TRLO0 LSE 635 349.00 14:52:01 00059693516TRLO0 LSE 887 349.50 15:03:21 00059694995TRLO0 LSE 199 349.50 15:03:21 00059694996TRLO0 LSE 465 349.50 15:03:21 00059694997TRLO0 LSE 500 349.50 15:03:21 00059694998TRLO0 LSE 866 349.50 15:03:21 00059694999TRLO0 LSE 89 349.50 15:10:56 00059695956TRLO0 LSE 139 349.50 15:10:56 00059695957TRLO0 LSE 324 349.50 15:10:56 00059695958TRLO0 LSE 500 349.50 15:10:56 00059695959TRLO0 LSE 237 349.50 15:10:56 00059695960TRLO0 LSE 655 349.50 15:15:45 00059696510TRLO0 LSE 145 349.50 15:15:45 00059696511TRLO0 LSE 338 349.50 15:15:45 00059696512TRLO0 LSE 274 350.00 15:17:52 00059696786TRLO0 LSE 120 350.00 15:17:52 00059696787TRLO0 LSE 282 350.00 15:17:52 00059696788TRLO0 LSE 631 350.00 15:17:52 00059696789TRLO0 LSE 171 350.00 15:17:52 00059696790TRLO0 LSE 506 349.50 15:21:52 00059697138TRLO0 LSE 700 349.50 15:21:52 00059697139TRLO0 LSE 148 349.50 15:21:52 00059697140TRLO0 LSE 51 349.50 15:21:52 00059697141TRLO0 LSE 500 349.50 15:30:05 00059697676TRLO0 LSE 1319 349.50 15:30:05 00059697677TRLO0 LSE 187 349.00 15:36:40 00059698396TRLO0 LSE 951 349.00 15:36:40 00059698397TRLO0 LSE 212 349.00 15:36:40 00059698398TRLO0 LSE 546 349.00 15:41:40 00059698833TRLO0 LSE 149 349.00 15:41:40 00059698834TRLO0 LSE 36 349.00 15:41:40 00059698835TRLO0 LSE 500 349.00 15:41:40 00059698836TRLO0 LSE 173 349.50 15:47:07 00059699585TRLO0 LSE 140 349.50 15:47:07 00059699586TRLO0 LSE 259 349.50 15:47:07 00059699587TRLO0 LSE 961 349.50 15:51:07 00059699955TRLO0 LSE 210 349.50 15:51:07 00059699956TRLO0 LSE 400 349.50 15:51:07 00059699957TRLO0 LSE 437 348.50 16:00:02 00059700829TRLO0 LSE 562 348.50 16:01:37 00059701015TRLO0 LSE 1040 349.00 16:04:47 00059701276TRLO0 LSE 554 349.00 16:08:08 00059701552TRLO0 LSE 919 349.00 16:08:08 00059701553TRLO0 LSE 729 349.00 16:12:03 00059701873TRLO0 LSE 21 349.00 16:12:03 00059701874TRLO0 LSE 854 349.00 16:12:05 00059701876TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com