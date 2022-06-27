Anzeige
Montag, 27.06.2022

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
27.06.22
09:05 Uhr
4,040 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
27.06.2022 | 08:04
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 24

27 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 24 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 90,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 349.3380 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 351 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 347.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,052,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,038,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 24 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1104347.50 08:41:2200059674901TRLO0LSE
700347.50 08:41:2200059674902TRLO0LSE
448347.50 08:41:2200059674903TRLO0LSE
190347.50 08:57:1300059675705TRLO0LSE
1301347.50 08:57:1300059675706TRLO0LSE
899350.50 09:16:3400059676633TRLO0LSE
774350.50 09:16:3500059676634TRLO0LSE
1544350.50 09:17:4200059676685TRLO0LSE
1436350.00 09:21:0200059676949TRLO0LSE
1668349.50 09:21:0200059676950TRLO0LSE
41348.00 10:05:3100059678713TRLO0LSE
1360348.00 10:05:3100059678714TRLO0LSE
1729347.50 10:05:3200059678715TRLO0LSE
141350.00 11:02:5200059681525TRLO0LSE
344350.00 11:02:5200059681526TRLO0LSE
963350.00 11:02:5200059681527TRLO0LSE
873350.00 11:02:5200059681528TRLO0LSE
261349.50 11:06:0100059681648TRLO0LSE
1446349.50 11:06:0100059681649TRLO0LSE
1668349.00 11:30:0200059682732TRLO0LSE
500349.00 11:30:0200059682733TRLO0LSE
2348.50 12:07:0300059684123TRLO0LSE
1458349.50 12:18:0200059684631TRLO0LSE
261349.50 12:18:0200059684632TRLO0LSE
2349.00 12:18:0200059684633TRLO0LSE
1674349.00 12:18:0200059684634TRLO0LSE
43349.00 12:18:0200059684635TRLO0LSE
1104349.50 12:32:5100059685259TRLO0LSE
76350.00 12:56:4800059686132TRLO0LSE
301351.00 13:08:1500059686536TRLO0LSE
1157351.00 13:08:1500059686537TRLO0LSE
249350.50 13:08:1500059686538TRLO0LSE
54350.50 13:08:1500059686539TRLO0LSE
125350.50 13:08:1500059686540TRLO0LSE
166350.50 13:08:1500059686541TRLO0LSE
93350.50 13:08:1500059686542TRLO0LSE
190350.50 13:08:1500059686543TRLO0LSE
581350.50 13:08:1500059686544TRLO0LSE
1575350.00 13:25:0200059687279TRLO0LSE
1612350.00 13:25:0200059687280TRLO0LSE
2116349.00 13:25:0200059687283TRLO0LSE
1459350.00 13:38:2400059687778TRLO0LSE
208350.00 13:38:4200059687797TRLO0LSE
623350.00 13:38:4200059687798TRLO0LSE
700349.50 13:49:1900059688119TRLO0LSE
785349.50 13:49:1900059688122TRLO0LSE
585349.50 13:49:1900059688125TRLO0LSE
944349.50 13:49:1900059688126TRLO0LSE
607349.50 14:08:2200059689114TRLO0LSE
500349.50 14:08:2200059689115TRLO0LSE
20000349.50 14:12:2200059689386TRLO0LSE
461349.00 14:16:0300059689620TRLO0LSE
224349.00 14:16:0300059689621TRLO0LSE
889349.00 14:16:0300059689624TRLO0LSE
195349.00 14:20:0200059689949TRLO0LSE
590349.00 14:21:0200059690088TRLO0LSE
716349.00 14:21:0300059690090TRLO0LSE
164349.00 14:23:4600059690404TRLO0LSE
1169349.00 14:23:4600059690405TRLO0LSE
453349.00 14:23:4600059690406TRLO0LSE
700348.50 14:36:5200059691783TRLO0LSE
700348.50 14:36:5200059691784TRLO0LSE
8348.50 14:36:5200059691785TRLO0LSE
1018349.00 14:41:1200059692229TRLO0LSE
528349.00 14:41:1200059692230TRLO0LSE
466349.00 14:41:5200059692315TRLO0LSE
926349.00 14:41:5200059692316TRLO0LSE
180349.00 14:41:5200059692317TRLO0LSE
500349.00 14:48:4200059693188TRLO0LSE
547349.00 14:48:4200059693189TRLO0LSE
121349.00 14:48:4200059693190TRLO0LSE
284349.00 14:48:4200059693191TRLO0LSE
635349.00 14:52:0100059693516TRLO0LSE
887349.50 15:03:2100059694995TRLO0LSE
199349.50 15:03:2100059694996TRLO0LSE
465349.50 15:03:2100059694997TRLO0LSE
500349.50 15:03:2100059694998TRLO0LSE
866349.50 15:03:2100059694999TRLO0LSE
89349.50 15:10:5600059695956TRLO0LSE
139349.50 15:10:5600059695957TRLO0LSE
324349.50 15:10:5600059695958TRLO0LSE
500349.50 15:10:5600059695959TRLO0LSE
237349.50 15:10:5600059695960TRLO0LSE
655349.50 15:15:4500059696510TRLO0LSE
145349.50 15:15:4500059696511TRLO0LSE
338349.50 15:15:4500059696512TRLO0LSE
274350.00 15:17:5200059696786TRLO0LSE
120350.00 15:17:5200059696787TRLO0LSE
282350.00 15:17:5200059696788TRLO0LSE
631350.00 15:17:5200059696789TRLO0LSE
171350.00 15:17:5200059696790TRLO0LSE
506349.50 15:21:5200059697138TRLO0LSE
700349.50 15:21:5200059697139TRLO0LSE
148349.50 15:21:5200059697140TRLO0LSE
51349.50 15:21:5200059697141TRLO0LSE
500349.50 15:30:0500059697676TRLO0LSE
1319349.50 15:30:0500059697677TRLO0LSE
187349.00 15:36:4000059698396TRLO0LSE
951349.00 15:36:4000059698397TRLO0LSE
212349.00 15:36:4000059698398TRLO0LSE
546349.00 15:41:4000059698833TRLO0LSE
149349.00 15:41:4000059698834TRLO0LSE
36349.00 15:41:4000059698835TRLO0LSE
500349.00 15:41:4000059698836TRLO0LSE
173349.50 15:47:0700059699585TRLO0LSE
140349.50 15:47:0700059699586TRLO0LSE
259349.50 15:47:0700059699587TRLO0LSE
961349.50 15:51:0700059699955TRLO0LSE
210349.50 15:51:0700059699956TRLO0LSE
400349.50 15:51:0700059699957TRLO0LSE
437348.50 16:00:0200059700829TRLO0LSE
562348.50 16:01:3700059701015TRLO0LSE
1040349.00 16:04:4700059701276TRLO0LSE
554349.00 16:08:0800059701552TRLO0LSE
919349.00 16:08:0800059701553TRLO0LSE
729349.00 16:12:0300059701873TRLO0LSE
21349.00 16:12:0300059701874TRLO0LSE
854349.00 16:12:0500059701876TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
