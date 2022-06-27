Orosur Mining Inc Announces Shareholder/Investor Meeting and Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI),the South American focused minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Columbia, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, announces that, further to its previous announcement on 6 June 2022, the Company will be hosting a Shareholder/Investor meeting and presentation, followed by a Q&A session, at 6.00pm on 28 June 2022 at 1 America Square Conference Centre, 17 Crosswall Street, London EC3N 2LB.

Louis Castro, Chairman, Brad George, CEO, welcome the opportunity to host the meeting and are looking forward to meeting existing and prospective investors.

Pre-registration is required for attendance to the meeting. To confirm attendance please email orosur@flagstaffcomms.com.

No new material information will be released at the meeting.

