Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Sommer-Jackpot? Spannendster Launch des Jahres: Reale Chance auf einen Kursvervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
27.06.22
08:03 Uhr
0,991 Euro
+0,016
+1,64 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0041,02809:55
Dow Jones News
27.06.2022 | 08:31
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 24 June 2022 it purchased a total of 298,098 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           125,000     173,098 
                            EUR1.000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.861 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.981     GBP0.841 
 
                                    GBP0.852740 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.992198

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 700,764,665 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5213       0.981         XDUB      08:39:24      00059674845TRLO0 
4562       0.981         XDUB      08:45:34      00059675092TRLO0 
4753       0.981         XDUB      08:45:34      00059675093TRLO0 
3320       0.983         XDUB      08:52:54      00059675513TRLO0 
901       0.983         XDUB      08:52:54      00059675514TRLO0 
3320       0.983         XDUB      09:09:54      00059676265TRLO0 
1768       0.983         XDUB      10:05:08      00059678691TRLO0 
3206       0.983         XDUB      10:05:08      00059678692TRLO0 
3240       0.986         XDUB      10:33:37      00059679928TRLO0 
2560       0.986         XDUB      10:33:40      00059679929TRLO0 
265       0.987         XDUB      10:41:30      00059680363TRLO0 
554       0.987         XDUB      10:41:30      00059680364TRLO0 
203       0.987         XDUB      10:41:30      00059680365TRLO0 
118       0.987         XDUB      10:41:44      00059680371TRLO0 
3220       0.989         XDUB      10:55:34      00059681156TRLO0 
4450       0.994         XDUB      13:11:04      00059686727TRLO0 
1161       0.994         XDUB      13:11:04      00059686728TRLO0 
2738       0.994         XDUB      13:11:04      00059686729TRLO0 
3303       0.994         XDUB      13:11:04      00059686730TRLO0 
4450       0.994         XDUB      13:11:04      00059686731TRLO0 
1682       0.992         XDUB      13:11:35      00059686755TRLO0 
3228       0.992         XDUB      13:18:30      00059686974TRLO0 
1203       0.992         XDUB      13:25:04      00059687288TRLO0 
1320       0.992         XDUB      13:25:14      00059687290TRLO0 
3483       0.992         XDUB      13:25:14      00059687291TRLO0 
123       0.991         XDUB      13:29:14      00059687406TRLO0 
4900       0.992         XDUB      13:53:04      00059688287TRLO0 
632       0.993         XDUB      13:53:04      00059688288TRLO0 
1320       0.993         XDUB      13:53:04      00059688289TRLO0 
1126       0.992         XDUB      14:01:04      00059688715TRLO0 
1719       0.992         XDUB      14:01:04      00059688716TRLO0 
1254       0.996         XDUB      14:26:00      00059690557TRLO0 
292       0.996         XDUB      14:26:00      00059690558TRLO0 
5170       0.996         XDUB      14:32:00      00059691361TRLO0 
4786       0.995         XDUB      14:34:41      00059691636TRLO0 
4311       0.995         XDUB      14:34:42      00059691637TRLO0 
3513       0.995         XDUB      14:53:35      00059693727TRLO0 
455       0.997         XDUB      15:03:27      00059695003TRLO0 
138       0.997         XDUB      15:03:34      00059695040TRLO0 
835       0.999         XDUB      15:14:04      00059696313TRLO0 
797       0.999         XDUB      15:14:04      00059696314TRLO0 
262       0.999         XDUB      15:14:04      00059696315TRLO0 
4874       1.000         XDUB      15:19:44      00059696936TRLO0 
1893       1.000         XDUB      15:22:54      00059697217TRLO0 
2578       1.000         XDUB      15:22:54      00059697218TRLO0 
640       1.000         XDUB      15:22:54      00059697219TRLO0 
725       0.999         XDUB      15:31:06      00059697798TRLO0 
4430       1.000         XDUB      15:33:34      00059698045TRLO0 
4607       1.000         XDUB      15:50:34      00059699932TRLO0 
1139       1.000         XDUB      15:59:40      00059700796TRLO0 
2780       1.000         XDUB      16:01:40      00059701020TRLO0 
5480       1.000         XDUB      16:11:40      00059701839TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
500       84.10         XLON      08:38:47      00059674808TRLO0 
1700       84.50         XLON      08:52:47      00059675503TRLO0 
1771       84.50         XLON      08:52:47      00059675504TRLO0 
1667       84.50         XLON      08:52:47      00059675505TRLO0 
2954       84.50         XLON      08:52:47      00059675506TRLO0 
2500       84.50         XLON      08:52:47      00059675507TRLO0 
1820       84.40         XLON      08:54:43      00059675587TRLO0 
5000       84.40         XLON      08:54:43      00059675588TRLO0 
2500       84.40         XLON      09:03:03      00059675951TRLO0 
5000       84.40         XLON      09:03:03      00059675952TRLO0 
2379       84.40         XLON      10:05:08      00059678688TRLO0 
881       84.40         XLON      10:05:08      00059678689TRLO0 
3102       84.40         XLON      10:05:08      00059678690TRLO0 
2970       84.40         XLON      10:14:50      00059679027TRLO0 
3202       84.30         XLON      10:15:54      00059679045TRLO0 
2        85.10         XLON      11:20:54      00059682246TRLO0 
76        85.10         XLON      11:20:54      00059682247TRLO0 
9922       85.10         XLON      11:20:54      00059682248TRLO0 
2        85.10         XLON      11:29:54      00059682726TRLO0 
1949       85.10         XLON      11:29:54      00059682727TRLO0 
936       85.10         XLON      11:29:54      00059682728TRLO0 
2        84.90         XLON      11:36:02      00059682874TRLO0 
2885       84.90         XLON      11:36:02      00059682875TRLO0 
2500       85.10         XLON      11:36:02      00059682876TRLO0 
174       85.30         XLON      13:11:04      00059686722TRLO0 
265       85.30         XLON      13:11:04      00059686723TRLO0 
2750       85.30         XLON      13:11:04      00059686724TRLO0 
185       85.30         XLON      13:11:04      00059686725TRLO0 
7013       85.30         XLON      13:11:04      00059686726TRLO0 
3465       85.20         XLON      13:11:04      00059686732TRLO0 
12        85.10         XLON      13:16:04      00059686917TRLO0 
2700       85.10         XLON      13:18:05      00059686956TRLO0 
740       85.10         XLON      13:18:05      00059686957TRLO0 
3433       85.00         XLON      13:23:43      00059687244TRLO0 
3266       85.00         XLON      13:53:04      00059688290TRLO0 
1050       85.00         XLON      13:53:04      00059688291TRLO0 
1098       85.30         XLON      14:08:03      00059689085TRLO0 
1300       85.30         XLON      14:08:03      00059689086TRLO0 
2990       85.30         XLON      14:15:33      00059689591TRLO0 
2000       85.40         XLON      14:17:43      00059689744TRLO0 
1635       85.40         XLON      14:20:43      00059690067TRLO0 
1635       85.40         XLON      14:20:43      00059690068TRLO0 
2860       85.40         XLON      14:22:43      00059690325TRLO0 
3261       85.40         XLON      14:25:43      00059690548TRLO0 
2921       85.40         XLON      14:31:43      00059691325TRLO0 
144       85.40         XLON      14:34:43      00059691640TRLO0 
3181       85.40         XLON      14:34:43      00059691641TRLO0 
2252       85.40         XLON      14:42:43      00059692404TRLO0 
925       85.40         XLON      14:42:43      00059692405TRLO0 
2576       85.30         XLON      14:43:20      00059692461TRLO0 
172       85.30         XLON      14:43:20      00059692462TRLO0 
885       85.30         XLON      14:43:20      00059692463TRLO0 
131       85.30         XLON      14:52:35      00059693580TRLO0 
1000       85.50         XLON      14:53:35      00059693725TRLO0 
1970       85.50         XLON      14:53:35      00059693726TRLO0 
3316       85.60         XLON      15:00:03      00059694352TRLO0 
2445       85.50         XLON      15:00:51      00059694558TRLO0 
829       85.50         XLON      15:00:53      00059694560TRLO0 
2488       85.50         XLON      15:02:26      00059694917TRLO0 
1100       85.80         XLON      15:15:24      00059696440TRLO0 
819       86.00         XLON      15:19:04      00059696873TRLO0 
2299       86.00         XLON      15:19:04      00059696874TRLO0 
5000       86.00         XLON      15:19:45      00059696937TRLO0 
755       86.00         XLON      15:19:45      00059696938TRLO0 
2496       85.90         XLON      15:29:02      00059697594TRLO0 
1620       85.90         XLON      15:29:02      00059697595TRLO0 
2820       85.90         XLON      15:38:05      00059698572TRLO0 
2500       85.90         XLON      15:40:21      00059698729TRLO0 
1600       85.90         XLON      15:40:21      00059698730TRLO0 
1042       85.80         XLON      15:41:58      00059698852TRLO0 
2500       86.10         XLON      15:45:14      00059699346TRLO0 
257       85.90         XLON      15:49:23      00059699785TRLO0 
1000       85.90         XLON      15:49:23      00059699786TRLO0 
996       85.90         XLON      15:51:44      00059700054TRLO0 
2500       85.90         XLON      15:51:44      00059700055TRLO0 
2896       85.90         XLON      16:08:41      00059701581TRLO0 
1812       85.90         XLON      16:09:03      00059701612TRLO0 
1173       85.90         XLON      16:11:40      00059701840TRLO0 
3462       85.90         XLON      16:11:40      00059701841TRLO0 
2500       86.00         XLON      16:13:54      00059701937TRLO0 
3399       85.90         XLON      16:14:40      00059701990TRLO0 
1303       86.00         XLON      16:19:43      00059702449TRLO0 
978       86.00         XLON      16:19:43      00059702450TRLO0 
1000       86.00         XLON      16:22:04      00059702613TRLO0 
1000       86.00         XLON      16:22:04      00059702614TRLO0 
984       86.00         XLON      16:22:04      00059702615TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  170629 
EQS News ID:  1383757 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383757&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.