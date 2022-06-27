Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 24 June 2022 it purchased a total of 298,098 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 125,000 173,098 EUR1.000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.861 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.981 GBP0.841 GBP0.852740 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.992198

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 700,764,665 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5213 0.981 XDUB 08:39:24 00059674845TRLO0 4562 0.981 XDUB 08:45:34 00059675092TRLO0 4753 0.981 XDUB 08:45:34 00059675093TRLO0 3320 0.983 XDUB 08:52:54 00059675513TRLO0 901 0.983 XDUB 08:52:54 00059675514TRLO0 3320 0.983 XDUB 09:09:54 00059676265TRLO0 1768 0.983 XDUB 10:05:08 00059678691TRLO0 3206 0.983 XDUB 10:05:08 00059678692TRLO0 3240 0.986 XDUB 10:33:37 00059679928TRLO0 2560 0.986 XDUB 10:33:40 00059679929TRLO0 265 0.987 XDUB 10:41:30 00059680363TRLO0 554 0.987 XDUB 10:41:30 00059680364TRLO0 203 0.987 XDUB 10:41:30 00059680365TRLO0 118 0.987 XDUB 10:41:44 00059680371TRLO0 3220 0.989 XDUB 10:55:34 00059681156TRLO0 4450 0.994 XDUB 13:11:04 00059686727TRLO0 1161 0.994 XDUB 13:11:04 00059686728TRLO0 2738 0.994 XDUB 13:11:04 00059686729TRLO0 3303 0.994 XDUB 13:11:04 00059686730TRLO0 4450 0.994 XDUB 13:11:04 00059686731TRLO0 1682 0.992 XDUB 13:11:35 00059686755TRLO0 3228 0.992 XDUB 13:18:30 00059686974TRLO0 1203 0.992 XDUB 13:25:04 00059687288TRLO0 1320 0.992 XDUB 13:25:14 00059687290TRLO0 3483 0.992 XDUB 13:25:14 00059687291TRLO0 123 0.991 XDUB 13:29:14 00059687406TRLO0 4900 0.992 XDUB 13:53:04 00059688287TRLO0 632 0.993 XDUB 13:53:04 00059688288TRLO0 1320 0.993 XDUB 13:53:04 00059688289TRLO0 1126 0.992 XDUB 14:01:04 00059688715TRLO0 1719 0.992 XDUB 14:01:04 00059688716TRLO0 1254 0.996 XDUB 14:26:00 00059690557TRLO0 292 0.996 XDUB 14:26:00 00059690558TRLO0 5170 0.996 XDUB 14:32:00 00059691361TRLO0 4786 0.995 XDUB 14:34:41 00059691636TRLO0 4311 0.995 XDUB 14:34:42 00059691637TRLO0 3513 0.995 XDUB 14:53:35 00059693727TRLO0 455 0.997 XDUB 15:03:27 00059695003TRLO0 138 0.997 XDUB 15:03:34 00059695040TRLO0 835 0.999 XDUB 15:14:04 00059696313TRLO0 797 0.999 XDUB 15:14:04 00059696314TRLO0 262 0.999 XDUB 15:14:04 00059696315TRLO0 4874 1.000 XDUB 15:19:44 00059696936TRLO0 1893 1.000 XDUB 15:22:54 00059697217TRLO0 2578 1.000 XDUB 15:22:54 00059697218TRLO0 640 1.000 XDUB 15:22:54 00059697219TRLO0 725 0.999 XDUB 15:31:06 00059697798TRLO0 4430 1.000 XDUB 15:33:34 00059698045TRLO0 4607 1.000 XDUB 15:50:34 00059699932TRLO0 1139 1.000 XDUB 15:59:40 00059700796TRLO0 2780 1.000 XDUB 16:01:40 00059701020TRLO0 5480 1.000 XDUB 16:11:40 00059701839TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 500 84.10 XLON 08:38:47 00059674808TRLO0 1700 84.50 XLON 08:52:47 00059675503TRLO0 1771 84.50 XLON 08:52:47 00059675504TRLO0 1667 84.50 XLON 08:52:47 00059675505TRLO0 2954 84.50 XLON 08:52:47 00059675506TRLO0 2500 84.50 XLON 08:52:47 00059675507TRLO0 1820 84.40 XLON 08:54:43 00059675587TRLO0 5000 84.40 XLON 08:54:43 00059675588TRLO0 2500 84.40 XLON 09:03:03 00059675951TRLO0 5000 84.40 XLON 09:03:03 00059675952TRLO0 2379 84.40 XLON 10:05:08 00059678688TRLO0 881 84.40 XLON 10:05:08 00059678689TRLO0 3102 84.40 XLON 10:05:08 00059678690TRLO0 2970 84.40 XLON 10:14:50 00059679027TRLO0 3202 84.30 XLON 10:15:54 00059679045TRLO0 2 85.10 XLON 11:20:54 00059682246TRLO0 76 85.10 XLON 11:20:54 00059682247TRLO0 9922 85.10 XLON 11:20:54 00059682248TRLO0 2 85.10 XLON 11:29:54 00059682726TRLO0 1949 85.10 XLON 11:29:54 00059682727TRLO0 936 85.10 XLON 11:29:54 00059682728TRLO0 2 84.90 XLON 11:36:02 00059682874TRLO0 2885 84.90 XLON 11:36:02 00059682875TRLO0 2500 85.10 XLON 11:36:02 00059682876TRLO0 174 85.30 XLON 13:11:04 00059686722TRLO0 265 85.30 XLON 13:11:04 00059686723TRLO0 2750 85.30 XLON 13:11:04 00059686724TRLO0 185 85.30 XLON 13:11:04 00059686725TRLO0 7013 85.30 XLON 13:11:04 00059686726TRLO0 3465 85.20 XLON 13:11:04 00059686732TRLO0 12 85.10 XLON 13:16:04 00059686917TRLO0 2700 85.10 XLON 13:18:05 00059686956TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

740 85.10 XLON 13:18:05 00059686957TRLO0 3433 85.00 XLON 13:23:43 00059687244TRLO0 3266 85.00 XLON 13:53:04 00059688290TRLO0 1050 85.00 XLON 13:53:04 00059688291TRLO0 1098 85.30 XLON 14:08:03 00059689085TRLO0 1300 85.30 XLON 14:08:03 00059689086TRLO0 2990 85.30 XLON 14:15:33 00059689591TRLO0 2000 85.40 XLON 14:17:43 00059689744TRLO0 1635 85.40 XLON 14:20:43 00059690067TRLO0 1635 85.40 XLON 14:20:43 00059690068TRLO0 2860 85.40 XLON 14:22:43 00059690325TRLO0 3261 85.40 XLON 14:25:43 00059690548TRLO0 2921 85.40 XLON 14:31:43 00059691325TRLO0 144 85.40 XLON 14:34:43 00059691640TRLO0 3181 85.40 XLON 14:34:43 00059691641TRLO0 2252 85.40 XLON 14:42:43 00059692404TRLO0 925 85.40 XLON 14:42:43 00059692405TRLO0 2576 85.30 XLON 14:43:20 00059692461TRLO0 172 85.30 XLON 14:43:20 00059692462TRLO0 885 85.30 XLON 14:43:20 00059692463TRLO0 131 85.30 XLON 14:52:35 00059693580TRLO0 1000 85.50 XLON 14:53:35 00059693725TRLO0 1970 85.50 XLON 14:53:35 00059693726TRLO0 3316 85.60 XLON 15:00:03 00059694352TRLO0 2445 85.50 XLON 15:00:51 00059694558TRLO0 829 85.50 XLON 15:00:53 00059694560TRLO0 2488 85.50 XLON 15:02:26 00059694917TRLO0 1100 85.80 XLON 15:15:24 00059696440TRLO0 819 86.00 XLON 15:19:04 00059696873TRLO0 2299 86.00 XLON 15:19:04 00059696874TRLO0 5000 86.00 XLON 15:19:45 00059696937TRLO0 755 86.00 XLON 15:19:45 00059696938TRLO0 2496 85.90 XLON 15:29:02 00059697594TRLO0 1620 85.90 XLON 15:29:02 00059697595TRLO0 2820 85.90 XLON 15:38:05 00059698572TRLO0 2500 85.90 XLON 15:40:21 00059698729TRLO0 1600 85.90 XLON 15:40:21 00059698730TRLO0 1042 85.80 XLON 15:41:58 00059698852TRLO0 2500 86.10 XLON 15:45:14 00059699346TRLO0 257 85.90 XLON 15:49:23 00059699785TRLO0 1000 85.90 XLON 15:49:23 00059699786TRLO0 996 85.90 XLON 15:51:44 00059700054TRLO0 2500 85.90 XLON 15:51:44 00059700055TRLO0 2896 85.90 XLON 16:08:41 00059701581TRLO0 1812 85.90 XLON 16:09:03 00059701612TRLO0 1173 85.90 XLON 16:11:40 00059701840TRLO0 3462 85.90 XLON 16:11:40 00059701841TRLO0 2500 86.00 XLON 16:13:54 00059701937TRLO0 3399 85.90 XLON 16:14:40 00059701990TRLO0 1303 86.00 XLON 16:19:43 00059702449TRLO0 978 86.00 XLON 16:19:43 00059702450TRLO0 1000 86.00 XLON 16:22:04 00059702613TRLO0 1000 86.00 XLON 16:22:04 00059702614TRLO0 984 86.00 XLON 16:22:04 00059702615TRLO0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 170629 EQS News ID: 1383757 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383757&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)