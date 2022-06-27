The main winner of the latest renewables auction in the Philippines was developer Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp. (SPNEC), which secured five solar projects, or 1.35 GW of capacity.The Green Energy Auction Bids Evaluation and Awards Committee (GEA-BEAC) of the Philippines' Department of Energy (DOE) has published a list of 19 winners of a recent auction to allocate 2 GW of renewable energy capacity. The GEA-BEAC launched the auction in January. It had previously pre-selected 24 bidders for the procurement exercise's final phase. Overall, it allocated 1,966.4 MW of renewables in the procurement ...

