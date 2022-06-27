Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - Cereria Terenzi Evelino s.r.l. or "the Company", a world-class Italian niche artistic perfumery house, announced the opening of the first Terenziboutique in Istanbul's Galataport Post Office Fashion Galleria. Paolo and Tiziana Terenzi, the creators of the Cereria Terenzi brands and current heads of the family business, were joined on-site for the boutique's debut by prominent Turkish socialites, fashionistas, and entrepreneurs such as Can Hakko and Cem-Hülya Kalyoncu in a highly-anticipated opening ceremony.

The Terenzi Boutique in Istanbul will house niche perfumes, candles and accessories from the Company's three associated brands, namely Tiziana Terenzi, V Canto, and Giardino Benessere. With Paolo as the nose of all three Brands and Tiziana Terenzi's creative and aesthetic genius on full display, the store offers a unique multisensory experience for global fragrance enthusiasts, tourists, and the wider Turkish public.

Cereria Terenzi is a multigenerational family business based in Cattolica, Italy that has garnered international accolades for its artisanal niche artistic perfumes. The company prides itself on the use of natural ingredients and multimedia inspiration from fine art in the creation of its high-end scents. The Istanbul boutique's opening represents an important step for the Company's expansion into new markets as Paolo and Tiziana work to bring their artistic olfactory vision to a growing global audience.

Commenting on the boutique's grand opening, Paolo and Tiziana Terenzi described how, "choosing a perfume is more difficult than creating it because it takes time and patience. You need to not only smell the scents, but also to know how to listen to them, give them the opportunity to evolve and express all of their melodies…It is very important that we meet physically at this store so that the public can appreciate the artistic meaning of our fragrances. This is a place where we can showcase the full olfactory experience of our three brands, giving our customers a crucial opportunity to find the perfume that expresses their personality."

Evoking the Company's founder co-owner and art director, Tiziana Terenzi adds that, "Our aim is to skillfully combine art and business…In our artistically inspired business, we always follow in the footsteps of our founder Evelino Terenzi in re-establishing the right balance between tradition and innovation."







About Cereria Terenzi

Cereria Terenzi is a niche artistic perfumery umbrella company based in Cattolica Italy with three associated brands: Tiziana Terenzi, V Canto, and Giardino Benessere. Founded in 1968, the family business now manages a plant of 17.000 m2 and produces exclusive niche perfumes for a fast-growing global consumer base. Tiziana Terenzi is the brand's art and style director, and her brother Paolo is the nose of the company. Together, they are devoted to bringing their vision of the dolce vita and Made in Italy quality standard to the world. In addition to their centerpiece lines of luxury perfumes, the company produces a lengthy catalog of candles and associated beauty products.

For more information please visit: https://cereriaterenzi.com/en/

