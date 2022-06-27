Approvals and planning procedures for solar parks are a major bottleneck for the energy transition. pv magazine recently spoke with a project developer about constraints and opportunities in Germany, ahead of the pv magazine Roundtables on June 28.A property owner and an unnamed project developer want to set up up to 100 MW of solar at an unspecified location in the German region of Schleswig-Holstein. Everything is theoretically in place: the political will to expand solar energy, available land, and profitability. However, the planning processes are unnecessarily complex, time-consuming, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...