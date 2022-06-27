- (PLX AI) - Hexagon shares gained more than 3% after CEO Ola Rollén is set to move up to the Chairman role.
- • Paolo Guglielmini to be appointed new President and CEO for Hexagon
- • Guglielmini is currently Hexagon's Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence (MI) division
- • A long-awaited succession is finally happening, and this is the best possible solution, analysts at Carnegie said
- • This ensures a smooth succession and unchanged strategic direction for the company, the analysts said
