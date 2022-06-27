The Regional Court of Apulia in Italy has ruled that the regional authorities must not deny permits to solar projects on agricultural land without considering how they combine electricity generation with crop cultivation and the raising of livestock. pv magazine spoke to Emilio Sani from law firm Sani Zangrando about the ruling's potential consequences.Apulia is one of the Italian regions with the highest rate of installed PV capacity, due to its high solar radiation levels and land availability. The development of large-scale PV plants was particularly strong in the 2009-14 period, when generous ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...