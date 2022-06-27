The Lease Rent solution revolutionizes the leasing and rental management for vehicles, complex equipment, and service tools with end-to-end processes in one integrated solution.

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced today that its Lease Rent solution is now available on SAP Store and is part of SAP's industry cloud portfolio for the automotive industry. The BearingPoint Lease Rent solution manages all dimensions of leasing and rental contracts, keeps track of vehicle related client interactions, and integrates invoicing processes.

"BearingPoint Lease Rent offers integrated end-to-end processes for rental and leasing use cases to our customers," said Donald Wachs, globally responsible for IP Assets on BearingPoint's Management Committee. "It provides comprehensive digital solutions for contract lifecycle management, full-service leasing, vehicle logistics, invoicing, and accounting integration. BearingPoint Lease Rent is also a great proof point of how we collaborate with SAP on its industry cloud portfolio."

BearingPoint Lease Rentis built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and integrates with SAP ERP, SAP Digital Vehicle Suite and SAP S/4HANA Cloud using SAP Analytics Cloud. The solution delivers integrated end-to-end leasing and rental processes to customers as part of SAP's industry cloud portfolio for the automotive industry.

BearingPoint Lease Rent captures the complete leasing and rental contracts, including flexible pricing based on condition technique, and it manages contracts' lifecycle and relevant events through easy logging and event-based triggering of actions. The solution conducts handovers to and returns from clients as well as damage control swiftly, including pre-defined customizable check lists that integrate with any business processes automatically. And in case there is no computer at hand, customers can simply use the mobile device app. Invoicing is based on contract pricing and is integrated with modules of SAP ERP Central Component (including sales and distribution, financial accounting, and controlling) to create documents, which enable fully integrated business processes and synchronized postings.

To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. The solutions leverage SAP BTP, with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with SAP's intelligent suite. BearingPoint is collaborating with SAP to create offerings that meet specific industry requirements to provide customers with tools to help achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at SAP Store.

"The BearingPoint Lease Rent solution bolsters SAP's industry cloud portfolio for the automotive industry and takes leasing and rental management to new heights, while fully integrating with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Digital Vehicle Suite, and SAP Analytics Cloud," said Hagen Heubach, Global Vice President IBU Automotive, SAP SE. "This is a prime example of how co-innovation between our organizations can deliver value for customers. We look forward to continued collaboration with BearingPoint to create innovative cloud solutions and applications for customers who want to drive cost-effective and sustainable growth in their industry."

