L-Charge PR-Office: L-Charge plans to accelerate the deployment of EV Charging Infrastructure in Europe

"L-Charge's ultra-fast off-grid solutions are powered using hydrogen and LNG, and could help Europe speed up its transition towards achieving net-zero," said Justin Tarr at Oslo's EVS 35

LONDON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While Norway, the Netherlands and Germany are leading the race on electrification and infrastructure provision with a planned ratio of 3 EVs per public charge point, many European countries are lagging behind. In contrast, there are currently 22 EVs per public charge point in Ireland, and 27.2 EVs per public charge point in the UK. Increasing the number of grid-tied chargers is often a difficult, lengthy and cost onerous process because of grid constraints and aging infrastructure.

L-Charge solutions remove this obstacle and offer companies from key sectors, including leisure and hospitality, retail, car manufacturing, vehicle rental and fleet management unique advantages such as ultra-fast charging speeds, cost-effectiveness, resilience, and the ability to significantly enhance their sustainability credentials.

L-Charge offers its charging stations in three formats including a fixed, mobile and floating version. The fixed station can be installed at any location, including motorway services, traditional petrol stations, retail parks, sports venues and public charging hubs. The mobile version consists of a truck that can travel around the city, charging electric vehicles upon demand. The floating station is a fully autonomous boat equipped with an onboard power generating engine, that can be used to charge maritime vessels enroute or at harbors and marinas like "MF Hydra."

Justin Tarr, VP of Sales and Operations at L-Charge, said: "As one of the world's leading EV charging infrastructure manufacturers, L-Charge are on a journey to support governments and municipal departments, around the globe, transition to an all-electric transport ecosystem, whilst helping commercial fleet and haulage operators overcome their charging anxieties. L-Charge's solutions, including the mobile off-grid supercharger, can be deployed anywhere and at any time, affording businesses the opportunity to enhance their operations, and providing EV drivers with a hassle-free service to pursue their journeys."

Last year, L-Charge began the pilot operation of the world's fastest mobile charging station in Europe by introducing the "Green Route" - charging EVs for free on a journey through Germany, France, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company has recently announced it will launch operation of its commercial network in London in Autumn 2022, with plans to launch the test phase of its service in the second half of summer 2022.

https://form.typeform.com/to/Fxq2E0mH

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1847316/L_Charge_Mobile_Charging_Station.jpg