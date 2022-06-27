Japanese scientists have analyzed storage systems that combine PV and high-energy-density metal batteries. The rechargeable batteries have advantages such as low-charge voltage and high energy density, but stability and safety must be addressed before they reach commercial maturity.Researchers from the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS) in Japan have reviewed different photo-enhanced rechargeable metal batteries featuring PV and high-energy-density metal batteries for direct solar-to-electrochemical energy storage. They looked at devices integrating PV and lithium-ion, zinc-ion, lithium-sulfur, ...

