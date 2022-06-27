Regulatory News:

Vitura (Paris:VTR) announces that it has successfully concluded a €94 million credit agreement to extend the maturity of an existing loan to 2025 and strengthen the Group's financial structure.

The loan is secured by the Hanami campus, a 34,000 sq.m. property complex located in Rueil Malmaison just outside Paris, composed of eight office buildings surrounded by 25,000 sq.m. of greenery. Certified both NF HQE Exploitation "Excellent" and BREEAM In-Use International "Very Good", the asset features outstanding amenities and services, as well as three large tree-lined terraces. As from 2023, the campus will benefit from Vitura's low-carbon strategy and will be connected to a geothermal energy grid, giving tenants access to renewable, competitively priced energy while saving 430 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year.

As part of the transaction, Société Générale and La Banque Postale acted as arrangers and hedging banks and Société Générale acted as facility security agent.

Vitura was advised in the transaction by White Case, Fidal and SAS Noter. The pool of banks was advised by Archers and Allez Associés.

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,560 million at December 31, 2021 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named the number one Global Sector Leader in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €550 million at June 22, 2022.

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr

