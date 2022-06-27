Frederick, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - As Shibnobi continues to expand its operational base, the team, led by CEO Cliff Fettner, is pleased to make the following announcements:





Shibnobi Undergoes Rebranding

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/129078_384157c684a07922_001full.jpg

Shibnobi Rebranding

Shibnobi has dropped the "meme coin" appearance and adopted a professional new look. Changes have been made to its logos and slogan, accompanied by redesigned UIs and utility names, which will aid in further demonstrating its commitment towards "Innovation, Transparency & Trust" in DeFi.

Shinja On BSC

Shibnobi successfully held its BSC token presale at https://presale.shibnobi.com/. The presale was originally offered to 4600+ wallets that had earned a whitelist spot in various ways (SweepWidget contest, influencer giveaways, minimum buy campaigns, etc.). After the whitelisted wallets were given ample time to make their contributions, the presale was later opened to the general public.

Each wallet, aside from the ones belonging to Shibnobi group moderators, was authorized to contribute between 1 and 5 BNB towards the presale. Cliff decided to give back to the volunteers who have dedicated their time to moderate Shibnobi's channels by allowing them an increased limit of up to 10 BNB.

The token was launched on Pancake Swap and Shibnobi Swap (formerly known as Dojoswap) on June 13, 2022.

Shibnobi Launchpad

The website that was built to host Shibnobi's BSC token presale (https://presale.shibnobi.com/) will soon be transformed into Shibnobi Launchpad, powered by Shibnobi Software. Once released, developers will have the ability to utilize this launchpad in order to hold presales for their own token projects. Afterwards, they will be able to launch their token(s) on Shibnobi Swap, provided they can successfully fulfill Shibnobi's requirement of completing CertiK's thorough KYC process.

Shibnobi Bridge

Shibnobi Bridge is LIVE and can be found at http://bridge.shibnobi.com/. Users are now able to trade their ETH for BNB (currently up to a maximum of $1700 USD per transaction) or vice versa in one simple transaction. This bridge site also allows for 1:1 trading of Shinja between the Ethereum and BSC networks, and will be available to interested projects that have listed on Shibnobi Swap for their bridged tokens in the future.

Furthermore, the team has added a unique feature to the bridge site not commonly found elsewhere in DeFi. In the event of a failed transaction, Shibnobi Bridge will refund its users their full amount, transaction fees included. This means that users will not have to worry about losing money to gas fees from a failure to trade due to network congestion.

Project Merge

Shibnobi and The Crypt Space have signed a memorandum of understanding to merge the latter into the former. The Crypt Space, a project that Cliff and Luke (Shibnobi's other co-founder) last worked on before launching Shibnobi, was in the process of developing an NFT marketplace, an online venue where people buy, sell and trade digital collectibles for real-world money.

With the merger, over $40,000 in liquidity has been pulled from The Crypt Space to add to the Shinja BSC liquidity. $CRYPT holders will be airdropped Shinja BSC equal to the value that they held in The Crypt Space.

Shibnobi also plans to integrate the Crypt Space's NFT Marketplace into its ecosystem, a move that will help grow its native NFTs, Shibnobi Play (formerly Shibnobi Gaming), and Shibnobi Verse (formerly Dojoverse) in the future.





Shibnobi plans to integrate the Crypt Space's NFT Marketplace into its ecosystem

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/129078_384157c684a07922_002full.jpg

About Shibnobi

Shibnobi was launched in November 2021 by co-founders Cliff Fettner (FreePatriot76) and Luke C (Ell Ceee). The original roadmap consisted of a multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX), NFTs and a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game.

Realizing that they were capable of developing a much more sophisticated ecosystem, the team decided to expand and create an entire self-supporting network of utilities with the vision of providing users with a better facility to trade crypto assets.

For more information about Shibnobi, visit https://shibnobi.com/

Socials

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Shib_nobi

Telegram: https://t.me/ShibnobiCommunity

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Shibnobi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shibnobi/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Shibnobi/

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/Shibnobi

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/shibnobi

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shibnobi/

Contact

Shibnobi

Cliff Fettner

admin@shibnobi.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129078