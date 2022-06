Tetragon Financial Group (Tetragon) focuses on alternative asset classes offering excess risk-adjusted returns (ie 'intrinsic alpha'). This includes private equity holdings in alternative asset managers, investments in funds, as well as balance sheet investments in alternative assets. Tetragon posted a 14.1% NAV total return in FY21 in US dollar terms and so far saw only an 0.6% NAV decline in 2022 until end-April. It continues to make distributions to shareholders through NAV-accretive share buybacks (it completed a US$42m tender offer in April 2022) and dividends (with its LTM payout implying a 4.1% yield).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...