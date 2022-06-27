Guskin Gold Corp. Mobilizes Mining Equipment and Work Crews to Tepa Gold Mine, Ashanti Region, Ghana

Highlights

The Tepa Gold Mine is located in the prolific Sefwi-Bibiani Gold Belt

All mining equipment and machinery are on site being serviced for upcoming operations

Work crews are preparing site for open pit operations

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB:GKIN) ("Guskin Gold" or the "Company"), operators of the Tepa Gold Mine located along the eastern-edge of the highly renowned Sefwi-Bibiani Gold Belt, are pleased to announce delivery of all mining and heavy equipment to the property.

As previously announced on February 8, 2022, the Company entered into a Joint Venture and Partnership Agreement with Ensuro Group of Companies Limited ("EGCL") for the exploration, development, exploitation, commercial production, and operations of the Tepa gold project. Per the Joint Venture Agreement EGCL granted Guskin Gold Ghana an exclusive seventy percent (70%) ownership interest in the Tepa 50-acre property for the purpose of commercially producing alluvial gold.

The Company completed an economic feasibility study in February 2022 and concluded Tepa provided a profitable alluvial mining operation. The geologic nature of the Tepa deposit includes both alluvial and eluvial gold deposits. The gold is of fine to medium grain with few flowery and floating types. The distribution of the gold is found in the overlying silty sand as well as the underlying gravel horizons. The overlying silty sands are all part of the payload to be washed and can be processed for gold.

The mining equipment includes two high-efficiency Sany excavators, two wash plants, shaker and gravity table, generators, water pumps, piping, and all necessary gear to begin production and processing.

Personnel, currently numbering thirty-two (32), and under the leadership of Mr. Peter Tomety, Guskin Gold's Mine Manager, includes a cross-disciplinary team of heavy equipment operators, geologists, field crews, security teams, and support members including community relations, and health and safety.

Construction of housing, offices, and support buildings is also nearing completion.

Mr. Tomety, states "We are pleased to report all equipment and personnel have arrived safely on site. We are assembling and performing routine maintenance on all machinery and reviewing mine safety and operation protocols and procedures with our team - many of whom are local miners we are pleased to welcome to the Guskin family. I am excited to launch operations and create a highly productive, efficient, and safe working environment."

Mrs. Naana Asante, CEO of Guskin Gold, overseeing the opening of the mine stated "A solid and commercial resource has been established and we are almost ready to start gold production on this project. I am confident in our team, pleased with their progress, and believe we can begin operating a highly profitable mine and add significant value to the community, our partners, and our shareholders."

"This project further solidifies Guskin Gold's role as a premier partner in Africa's number one mining region and demonstrates our model - mining alluvial gold for cash flow to provide operation and exploration funds for our hard rock Kukuom property project, the crown jewel in our portfolio and a highly coveted prospect." Mrs. Asante continues, "Strong gold prices continue to underpin our value proposition and growth potential. Cash flow from Tepa will sustainably help us continue to grow the Company and reward our shareholders and the communities in which we operate. I am very proud of our growing team and look forward to keeping our valued shareholders informed."

