The publisher has been monitoring the hospitality market in the Netherlands and it is poised to grow by $5.30 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period. One of the major drivers for this market is the shifting preference for local and authentic experiences as well as increased investments in tier-II cities of the Netherlands.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shifting preference for local and authentic experiences and the implementation of sustainable tourism practices by hospitality companies.

The hospitality market in the Netherlands is segmented as below:

By Type

Restaurants

Quick service

Accommodations

Drinks sector

By Tourist Type

International

Domestic

This study identifies the increased investments in tier-II cities of the Netherlands as one of the prime reasons driving the hospitality market growth in the Netherlands during the next few years.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The report on hospitality market in the Netherlands covers the following areas:

Hospitality market sizing

Hospitality market forecast

Hospitality market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Shifting preference for local and authentic experiences

8.1.2 Implementation of sustainable tourism practices by hospitality companies

8.1.3 Tier-II cities of Netherlands to attract more investors

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Difficulties in implementing tourism policies

8.2.2 Inadequate infrastructure for travelers

8.2.3 Increased threat of terrorism

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increase in Internet access and online testimonials

8.3.2 Crowded Amsterdam to open up the opportunities for other cities of the Netherlands for development

8.3.3 Increasing investments in the hospitality industry

Companies Mentioned

Accor SA

Bastion Hotelgroep B.V.

Fletcher Hotel Exploitaties BV

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

InterContinental Hotels Group

Louvre Hotels Group

Marriott International Inc.

Minor International PCL

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.

Van der Valk

