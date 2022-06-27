The "Hospitality Market in The Netherlands 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the hospitality market in the Netherlands and it is poised to grow by $5.30 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period. One of the major drivers for this market is the shifting preference for local and authentic experiences as well as increased investments in tier-II cities of the Netherlands.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shifting preference for local and authentic experiences and the implementation of sustainable tourism practices by hospitality companies.
The hospitality market in the Netherlands is segmented as below:
By Type
- Restaurants
- Quick service
- Accommodations
- Drinks sector
By Tourist Type
- International
- Domestic
This study identifies the increased investments in tier-II cities of the Netherlands as one of the prime reasons driving the hospitality market growth in the Netherlands during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The report on hospitality market in the Netherlands covers the following areas:
- Hospitality market sizing
- Hospitality market forecast
- Hospitality market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 05 Parent market
Exhibit 06: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 07: Value Chain Analysis: Hotels, resorts, and leisure
2.2.1 Input
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Services
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support activities
2.2.7 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 08: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 09: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 2026
Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 10: Global Market size and forecast 2021 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 11: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Type
6 Market Segmentation by Tourist type
7. Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Shifting preference for local and authentic experiences
8.1.2 Implementation of sustainable tourism practices by hospitality companies
8.1.3 Tier-II cities of Netherlands to attract more investors
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Difficulties in implementing tourism policies
8.2.2 Inadequate infrastructure for travelers
8.2.3 Increased threat of terrorism
Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increase in Internet access and online testimonials
8.3.2 Crowded Amsterdam to open up the opportunities for other cities of the Netherlands for development
8.3.3 Increasing investments in the hospitality industry
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Landscape disruption
9.3 Competitive Scenario
Companies Mentioned
- Accor SA
- Bastion Hotelgroep B.V.
- Fletcher Hotel Exploitaties BV
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
- InterContinental Hotels Group
- Louvre Hotels Group
- Marriott International Inc.
- Minor International PCL
- Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.
- Van der Valk
