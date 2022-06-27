Basanite Industries: Basanite To Host Technical Symposium on the Use of Basalt Fiber Technologies in Construction

Symposium to Feature Globally Recognized Industry Experts in Basalt Fiber and Construction Engineering

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Basanite Inc. (OTCQB:BASA) ("Basanite" or "the Company"), a manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite construction materials made from basalt fiber and basalt fiber-reinforced polymer (BFRP), will host an in-person technical symposium highlighting the benefits of BFRP construction products such as those produced by Basanite. The symposium will be held on June 28, 2022, in Palm City, Florida.

Basanite has convened this symposium as it believes that current market dynamics (including a desire to utilize more environmentally friendly construction materials and the growing price equivalence between BRPF materials and traditional steel materials) make Basanite's BFRP products highly desirable.

The symposium will feature a panel consisting of globally recognized industry experts in the fields of materials sciences, construction, engineering, and basalt fiber manufacturing. The panel will present on a variety of topics ranging from the replacement of steel with basalt fiber to the current regulatory and pricing elements of the construction materials sector. A broad range of industry participants, including government agencies, design and build firms, and construction companies are expected to be in attendance.

The keynote speaker of the Symposium is Dr. Brahim Benmokrane of Canada's Sherbrooke University, an internationally renowned technical expert, and a world leader in the field of structural concrete internally reinforced with fiber-reinforced polymers (FRPs). Dr. Benmokrane's pioneering research has significantly influenced the development of new concrete structures reinforced with FRP rebars, led to new building codes and design specifications and supported and promoted the practical use of FRP products for various structures and elements in North America and beyond.

Also speaking at the symposium will be the following:

Alvaro Ruiz Emparanza, Ph.D., Director of Engineering and Business Development for Mafic USA, a Florida-based manufacturer of continuous and chopped basalt fiber and long fiber thermoplastic resins;

Fred Tingberg Jr., Basanite's Chief Technology Officer, who leads Basanite's product development, sales, and technical certification programs, as well as ensures the Basanite's adherence to government building codes and construction regulations;

Jesus Escalona, Basanite's Engineering Department Manager, an experienced civil and structural engineer; and

, Basanite's Engineering Department Manager, an experienced civil and structural engineer; and Vesna Stanic, Ph.D., Basanite's Director of Quality Assurance, materials engineer and chemist, with multi-disciplinary expertise in materials development and commercialization.

The event will be streamed live at the following location: https://vimeo.com/722227448 and will be available for replay on Basanite's website for 30 days at https://ir.basaniteindustries.com/.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB: BASA), through its wholly owned subsidiary Basanite Industries, LLC, is a manufacturer and developer of a range of environmentally friendly, high-performance basalt fiber composite products used by the construction industry. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release, the symposium referred to herein, and statements by the Company's management in connection therewith contains or may contain "forward-looking statements," which are based on Company management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Such statements include those regarding the Company's business and performance, its prospects, its products and the market for such products, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "goal," "feel," "may," "plan," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "potential" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release and made in connection with the symposium referred to herein reflect Basanite's current analysis of existing trends and information and represent Basanite's judgment only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company (including the risk of the Company continuing as a going concern), please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2022, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov .

Public Relations Contact

Diana Hanford, Vice President

Pierson Grant Public Relations

Phone: +1 (954) 776-1999

Email: dhanford@PiersonGrant.com

