Mexus Gold US: Mexus Updates Its Shareholders

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) updated its shareholders concerning the Santa Elena project located near Caborca, Mexico. Mexus continues to seek the right partner to complete the necessary exploration on what the company believes is a 1,000,000 oz plus gold resource. The company has received several offers for the rights on the property and has narrowed negotiations to one exploration company. Mexus is hopeful a deal can be reached in the near term. Mexus has rights to three different properties in Mexico. The company currently has an agreement in place on one of these properties (Mabel project) and will continue to keep an open mind regarding the two others which includes a potential copper porphyry at its Ures property.

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

