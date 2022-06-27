Health Advance Inc.: Health Advance Starting CBD Wine Beverage Production - Adult Beverage Market Gets a Cool Twist

Countdown to HADV's Adult Lifestyle Beverage Innovation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Health Advance, Inc. (OTC PINK:HADV) www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com introduced the head of its CBD infused wine beverage only 3 weeks ago. Now already, Health Advance is gearing up to have its first batch of CBD infused de-alcoholized wine available for distribution to customers by the end of July. Impressive retailer accounts are vying for Health Advance's new products - ranging from supermarkets to dispensaries.

Health Advance's new CBD infused wine beverage brand is called 66° Beverage Company and it's carving out a unique niche in the burgeoning adult beverage sector with proprietary blends. HADV reported in May 2022 that New York State granted the appropriate license to the company's production subsidiary under New York's Cannabinoid Hemp Program. This gives HADV formal approval to move forward.

Industry experts estimate that nearly 60% of consumers worldwide are increasing their non-alcoholic adult beverage consumption. With health concerns increasing globally, sophisticated options for ordinary beverage use and for special occasions are being sought. The international non-alcoholic beverages market is one of the world's largest sectors, said to be close to $1 Trillion annually. Health Advance is positioned at the leading edge of this key trend in the industry.

President of Health Advance, Larry McLachlin, comments on the imminent launch, "I have a lot of respect for what the head of our beverage subsidiary, David Katz, and his team are doing. The quality of retailers expressing interest in our product range is impressive. We will know more in July about where our first production run is headed, and will report that asap. The point of today's announcement is to confirm that we are moving out of the planning stage and into the production stage right now. It's happening. Cashflow from sales revenue will start to be reflected in our Q3 2022 filings."

Photo Caption: Unique de-alcoholized CBD infused wine gives the market a new twist as consumers embrace innovative non-alcoholic options in the adult beverage lifestyle. 66° Beverage Company from Health Advance Inc (OTC:HADV) is right on target for this sector for launch purposes.

ABOUT HEALTH ADVANCE INC.

In 2021, Health Advance committed, via new management, to innovate service to its markets. Health Advance is now a Current Information tier filer with OTC Markets in the Alternative Reporting Guideline category. Through a joint venture subsidiary, Courtship Wines, Health Advance Inc is launching CBD infused beverages and other products. Additional joint ventures have been announced and are under development. Health Advance Inc is organizing these initiatives in part with external organizations, including Winning Brands Corporation, in a strategic consulting role.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

