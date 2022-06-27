DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Appointment of Broker

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Appointment of Broker 27-Jun-2022 / 13:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thalassa Holdings Ltd ("Thalassa" or the "Company")

Appointment of Broker

Thalassa is pleased to announce it has appointed Peterhouse Capital Limited as its Broker with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries: Thalassa Holdings Ltd Duncan Soukup (Chief Executive) +33 (0)6 78 63 26 89 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker) Charles Goodfellow +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 Heena Karani

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG878801114 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: THAL LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 170905 EQS News ID: 1384593 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384593&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2022 08:02 ET (12:02 GMT)