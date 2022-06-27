Anzeige
Montag, 27.06.2022

WKN: A2QGCH ISIN: VGG878801114 Ticker-Symbol: TH2P 
Frankfurt
27.06.22
09:16 Uhr
0,482 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
27.06.2022 | 14:34
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Appointment of Broker

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Appointment of Broker

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Appointment of Broker 27-Jun-2022 / 13:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thalassa Holdings Ltd ("Thalassa" or the "Company")

Appointment of Broker

Thalassa is pleased to announce it has appointed Peterhouse Capital Limited as its Broker with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact: 

Enquiries: 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
Duncan Soukup (Chief Executive)   +33 (0)6 78 63 26 89 
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker) 
Charles Goodfellow 
                   +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 
Heena Karani

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG878801114 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      THAL 
LEI Code:    2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  170905 
EQS News ID:  1384593 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384593&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2022 08:02 ET (12:02 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
