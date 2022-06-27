Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - Dr. Raj Balkaran, a renowned scholar of Indian mythology, has announced the launch of a range of online courses that bridge the gap between Eastern wisdom and Western mindsets. In addition to the courses available on the website, the School of Indian Wisdom also offers spiritual guidance and speaking engagements across the world.

In the courses, Dr. Balkaran combines academic training, storytelling skills, and his knowledge of spiritual truths to demystify Indian mythology, mantras, and yoga for his students from all over the world. They range from beginners to advanced practitioners who are seeking to understand the roots of yoga, Indian mythology, spirituality, and philosophy. Students of The School of Indian Wisdom seek both empirical and experiential modes of knowledge. In his capacity as a life coach and consultant, Dr. Balkaran has helped many people apply this knowledge to embark on a journey of self-discovery that helps them to tackle the challenges they face in their life.

In the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on mental health and stress levels. According to a WHO report, the pandemic led to a 25% increase in disorders like anxiety and depression at a global level. The courses available through the School of Indian Wisdom help students apply teachings from ancient Indian texts to better navigate themselves, others, and the environment around them.

Commenting on the courses, Dr. Raj Balkaran said, "While these teachings hail from ancient India, they are timeless in their relevance to humans navigating difficult times. And so, they are especially relevant in these troubled times of ours. War is not new, nor loss, nor human suffering. So, rather than reinvent the wheel, let us harness the wisdom bequeathed to us by the ancients to improve our lives and our world."

