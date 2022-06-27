Financialnewsmedia.com: While Cannabis Industry Goes Through Fluctuations, CBD Infused Products Market is Still Booming

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The CBD skin care market has been steadily growing over the past few years and is projected to continue to rise in the coming years. CBD (known as cannabidiol) is the non-intoxicating compound extracted from marijuana or hemp plants. CBD is extracted in the form of powder, and is usually mixed with an various types of oils including olive, coconut, or hemp oil, to increase the effectiveness of CBD in varied applications. CBD oil based products are comprised of various types of properties including, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and skin soothing. The presence of such outstanding properties in one single blend make CBD oil as one of the key components in skin care and personal care products. CBD is highly effective and safe for use on every skin type; however, its use is extremely high among those struggling with inflammatory conditions, sensitivity, dryness, and acne. In view of these appealing inflammatory properties, CBD is utilized for fostering skin's natural healing process, reducing the life span of eczema flare-ups as well as breakouts. Apart from this, it contains a host of antioxidant properties that curb signs of aging while also bringing down pain due to inflammatory skin conditions. A report from Market Research Future (MRFR) projects the CBD Skincare Products Market to touch an approximate valuation of USD 8.86 Billion by 2030. Also, the global market will continue to grow at rate of 5.50% from 2020 to 2030. The report said: "Alarming surge in pollution levels as well as extreme UV rays that cause skin burn and blackening and sometimes even skin cancer prompts consumers to purchase proven effective beauty and skincare products infused with CBD. Increasing knowledge about the latest products that cater to a particular skin issue also enhance the sales in the market. Companies are progressively joining hands with celebrities to endorse their products, while spending considerably on advertisements to garner the consumers' attention." Active Cannabis companies in the markets this week include Limitless X Inc. (OTCQB: BLAB), Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB).

The report continued: "Asia Pacific, being a relatively new market for CBD skincare products, has picked up quite a lot of steam over the years backed by the high number of skincare products brands based in Japan, China, Japan, and several South-East Asian nations. Continuous debates pertaining to easing the regulations for cannabis across multiple countries could ensure brighter prospects for the CBD skincare products industry in the region. Unhealthy dietary habits, air pollution and constant exposure to sun light as well as stress are some of the most common causes of bad skin conditions in the region. As a result, leading brands in the region are increasingly targeting these concerns and launching CBD infused skincare products that effectively counter these issues. Firms are also introducing products aimed at millennial as well as Gen Z consumers, who are highly focused on their physical appearance and grooming standards.North America has managed to procure the top position in the global market for CBD skincare products, especially since cannabis's legalization across 33 US states in the year 2018. Robust demand for these skincare products, combined with the extensive pool of established firms in the US adds to the regional market's strength. CBD skin care products enjoy massive demand among a huge customer base in the region, while marijuana's legalization in various states across Canada and the U.S. foster the sales as well. Encouraged by the legalization as well as the strong presence of renowned beauty care brands in the region, the CBD skincare products market is touted to cover substantial grounds in the coming years."

Limitless X Inc. (OTCQB: BLAB) BREAKING NEWS: Limitless X Anticipates Strong Sales and Earnings in the Current Fiscal Year - Company provides revenue guidance in the range of $40 million and pre-tax income exceeding $10 million for fiscal year 2022 - Limitless X Inc. ("the Company"), a creative and empowering lifestyle agency, today announced that it anticipates strong preliminary sales and earnings in the current fiscal year 2022. Limitless X recently acquired public company Bio Lab Naturals, bringing together a strong management team within the health and wellness industry. The new management will be led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jas Mathur, a successful entrepreneur, investor, and venture capitalist. Mr. Mathur has strong expertise is in ecommerce and product development and has created multiple brands in the marketing, health and wellness spaces generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year. Mr. Mathur has invested approximately $5.1 million into Limitless X and has converted the loan into preferred stock to remove debt from the Company, leaving the Company with zero debt on its balance sheet. Additionally Mr. Mathur will be taking a nominal cash salary for his duties as Chairman and CEO of the Company.

As part of the Company's growth strategy, Limitless plans to generate organic growth while also seeking to target industry relevant companies for acquisitions to further expand its product line and operational footprint domestically and eventually internationally.

Limitless X's Chief Financial Officer, Benjamin Chung, with significant public company experience and formerly a partner at BDO and with prior experience at PwC and Ernst & Young, has reported that the Company anticipates net revenues in the range of $40 million for fiscal year 2022 with a strong product gross profits. The Company maintains a positive outlook for future and continued earnings.CONTINUED…Read this full press release and more news for Limitless X at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-blab/

Other recent developments in the cannabis industry of note include:

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

David Klein, Chief Executive Officer: "Canopy Growth is building the industry's leading portfolio of premium brands across North America. We've taken concrete steps to advance this ambition by strengthening our positioning in Canada, and further bolstering our U.S. THC ecosystem through the addition of two high performance brands in Wana Brands and Jetty Extracts. In the fiscal year ahead, we will remain focused on growing our market share in the key segments that will drive profitable growth and continuing to scale our premium brands across North America."

Judy Hong, Chief Financial Officer: "Achieving profitability is critical and we have undertaken additional initiatives to streamline and drive efficiencies for our global cannabis business. In FY2023, we are focused on executing our path to profitability in Canada, while we continue to invest in high potential opportunities - particularly in BioSteel, and further developing our U.S. THC ecosystem, which we believe remains significantly under-appreciated by the market."

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) recently announced that, in the context of the initial order pursuant to the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) ("CCAA") pertaining to the Zenabis Group (as defined below) rendered on June 17, 2022, it entered into a purchase agreement, in the form of a "stalking horse bid" (the "Bid Agreement"), pursuant to which the shares of Zenabis Global Inc. and the business and assets of its direct and indirectly wholly-owned subsidiaries (collectively, the "Zenabis Group") would be acquired by Sundial. The Bid Agreement is subject to the approval by the Québec Superior Court supervising the CCAA Proceedings, and to potential alternative bids pursuant to bidding procedures that will follow. All amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Subject to the Court's approval of the Bid Agreement and of bidding procedures that will be sought on July 5, 2022, the Bid Agreement will set the floor, or minimum acceptable bid, in a sale and investment solicitation process, which is designed to achieve the highest and best offer for the Zenabis Group's business and assets and is under the supervision of Ernst & Young, acting as CCAA Monitor.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) recently announced its 2022 first quarter business results. "I founded Cronos because of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help build and shape an industry that has the potential to improve countless lives. As CEO, I am committed to re-instilling a start-up culture with a founder's mentality across all levels of the organization," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, Cronos Group. "The strategic realignment we announced in the first quarter of 2022 reset the organization to this mindset and we are seeing the benefits show through in our performance."

"Our execution in product development, manufacturing, and go to market strategy resulted in strong growth in both net revenue and gross profit in the first quarter of 2022, proving that we are headed in the right direction. Our Spinach brand is one of the most sought-after brands in the Canadian adult-use market, known for bringing high quality and differentiated products to the consumer. We are also winning with branded products in Israel, with Peace Naturalsdriving significant revenue growth in the first quarter of 2022. As we execute our strategic realignment, I am encouraged with the progress we are making by increasing our market share in both Canada and Israel, and continuing to bring disruptive branded products to market. In combination with our industry leading balance sheet, our borderless products, such as SOURZ by Spinach winning in Canada, is one of the best ways to be prepared for legalization in the U.S."

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, recently announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter fiscal 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

"We continue to steer our differentiated global cannabis business towards long term shareholder value creation. This is being accomplished through a sole focus on the most profitable growth opportunities, rationalization of our Canadian cost structure and disciplined use of capital. Our plan is working and we remain firmly on track to achieving a positive Adjusted EBITDA run rate by the first half of fiscal 2023. Today, we are announcing further cost savings which will enable us to increase our range of savings under our business transformation plan from $60 to $80 million to $150 to $170 million. Our balance sheet also remains among the strongest in the industry, enabling the repurchase of $141.4 million in convertible debt early, while also providing meaningful working capital to support organic growth and pursue strategic M&A, such as our recent acquisition of Thrive Cannabis," stated Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora.

"During Q3, we continued focusing on our global medical cannabis business because it is both defensive and stable, with cash gross margins that exceed 60%. We were pleased to have experienced considerable top-line growth in this segment year over year, and with new international markets poised to open, our track record and ability to navigate complex regulatory environments position us ideally for a significant revenue opportunity globally. In terms of the Canadian adult-use market, we continue to adjust to current conditions, are excited for future contributions from the Thrive team, and are committed to a continuous stream of innovation, including advancing our premiumization strategy," he concluded.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated forty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Limitless X Inc. by the Company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757