- (PLX AI) - Siemens Gamesa received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines in Germany with a total capacity of 913 MW.
- • Order for supplying wind turbines to Ørsted Wind Power A/S for the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm
- • The firm order encompasses the supply of 83 SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbines and a multi-year service agreement
- • The wind turbines installation is expected to begin in 2024, with commissioning anticipated to be completed in 2025
