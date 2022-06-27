Acquisition broadens TRM's capacity to support organizations responding to breaches or attacks involving cryptocurrency

Today, TRM Labs, the blockchain intelligence company, announced an expansion of its Crypto Incident Response services to the UK and Europe, a move enabled by its recent acquisition of CSITech, a global leader in crypto investigations and training services. TRM's Crypto Incident Response unit provides investigative services to organizations responding to exploits or breaches that involve cryptocurrency, such as ransomware attacks and hacks.

UK-based CSITech adds its nearly two decades of experience conducting complex corporate and public body investigations amounting to hundred of millions in funds recovered to TRM's roster of crypto forensics heavyweights, which include Chris Jancewski, lead investigative agent in the Bitfinex case a multi-billion dollar seizure and other former agents from FBI, U.S. Secret Service, HSI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, DEA and Europol.

"The exponential growth of the Internet of Money has created a broad attack surface for threat actors," said Esteban Castaño, Co-founder and CEO of TRM Labs. "The TRM Crypto Incident Response team works with organizations that have suffered an attack to help them respond effectively and track down stolen funds, leveraging market-leading technology and decades of combined experience."

TRM's globally-distributed Crypto Incident Response team provides investigative assistance from case initiation through to case closure. Investigators assist customers in tracing stolen funds (leading in some cases to asset recovery) and provide concierge services to connect victims to a global network of law enforcement agencies, cybersecurity firms and specialized law firms.

"The CSITech team is thrilled to join TRM in its mission to build a safer crypto economy by delivering innovative tools, training and expert services for organizations who need to manage risk and investigate crypto-related crime," said Nick Furneaux, Managing Director at CSITech and author of the industry-defining treatise, Investigating Cryptocurrencies: Understanding, Extracting, and Analyzing Blockchain Evidence (2018)

Find more information on services provided by TRM here, or contact investigations@trmlabs.com to consult with an investigative specialist.

About TRM Labs

TRM provides blockchain intelligence to help financial institutions, cryptocurrency businesses and public agencies detect, investigate and manage crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM's risk management platform includes solutions for cryptocurrency anti-money laundering (AML), transaction monitoring and wallet screening, entity risk scoring including Know-Your-VASP, and transaction tracing for investigations. These tools enable a rapidly growing cohort of organizations around the world to safely embrace cryptocurrency-related transactions, products, and partnerships. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com.

