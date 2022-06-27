Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce the endorsement by FLORENCE COUNTY, SC SHERIFF'S OFFICE.

In January, we proudly announced the installation of the Passive Portal at the Florence County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.





National Marketing Director Jonathan Silver and Michael Brown, Florence County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Detention Center Director



Since the installation in January, the FCSO is using the Passive Portal & EBT station daily and are very pleased.

Endorsement by:

Michael Brown, Florence County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Detention Center Director.

"Security, Safety & Health are our top priorities, and I highly recommend the technology & performance of the new Passive Portal Zero-Radiation Walk-thru Weapons Detection system and EBT (Elevated Body Temperature) Screening Station."

"I am most pleased to learn of the above endorsement which will give our technology a welcome boost. We believe that our Passive Portal and EBT Station are the Anchor to provide Health and Safety for Schools and other Public Venues. Our unique, US Patented, 'Zero-Radiation' weapons detector and our Elevated Body Temperature Camera 'EBT Station' will provide increased safety without any harmful radiation," says President Merrill Moses.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI, a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII) was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal zero-radiation weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The Passive Portal gateway is our newest model in production and ready for the market.

