AGS Health Recognized as an RCM Leader and a Star Performer by Everest Group

AGS Health named a Star Performer and a Leader in Everest Group Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Report for growth, innovation, and positive impact on the healthcare market.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / AGS Health, the tech-enabled revenue cycle management solution provider for major healthcare organizations across the U.S., has again been named a Leader and Star Performer in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations by Everest Group. The company was recognized in the top quartile for performance in market success and capability advancement as part of Everest Group's Revenue Cycle Management Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

The report assesses 31 RCM service providers based on market impact and the ability to deliver services successfully-as defined by subdimensions including market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, and strategic vision-to identify each organization's overall market leadership position, labeled as Aspirant, Major Contender, or Leader.

AGS Health is honored to be recognized as a Leader for the second consecutive year, and a Star Performer for the third consecutive year. Star Performers are selected based on year-over-year advances in areas including growth, innovation, and technology investments.

"As delighted as we are to receive this industry recognition, we are most proud that it represents the value we continue to deliver to our clients through ongoing investment in innovation and service," says Patrice Wolfe, CEO of AGS Health. "It demonstrates our commitment to helping ease our customers' administrative and financial burdens through a strategic mix of technology, analytics, and process improvement, so they can focus on their core mission of providing high-quality patient care."

AGS Health serves as a trusted partner in A/R management, coding, and business analytics to more than 100 major healthcare providers across the U.S. The company's 100% graduate workforce of 10,000+ results-focused revenue cycle experts processes more than $50 billion in A/R annually and codes an excess of 41 million charts.

About AGS Health

AGS Health is more than a revenue cycle management company-we're a strategic partner for growth. By blending technologies, services, and expert support, AGS Health partners with leading healthcare organizations across the US to deliver tailored solutions that solve the unique needs and challenges of each provider's revenue cycle operations. The company leverages the latest advancements in automation, process excellence, security, and problem-solving through the use of technology and analytics-all made possible with college-educated, trained RCM experts. AGS Health employs more than 10,000 team members globally and partners with more than 100 clients across a variety of care settings, specialties, and billing systems.

