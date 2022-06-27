Optima Living: Aster Gardens Grand Opening with Local Dignitaries on June 27, 2 - 4 pm

SHERWOOD PARK, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Aster Gardens, Optima Living's innovative senior living community in Sherwood Park, Alberta, is excited to host a Grand Opening Celebration on June 27th, 2022 - block party-style!

Aster Gardens initially opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vibrant senior residence has experienced an overwhelming response from the community, with a waitlist for its suites. Residents have expressed that they are living their best lives, as they enjoy the many services and amenities that Aster Gardens has to offer.

"Aster Gardens was designed to meet the needs of our residents, especially those seeking an active lifestyle," said Karen Fitzgerald, General Manager, Aster Gardens. "Our residents can enjoy a dip in the pool, indulge in a culinary experience, challenge friends on the putting green and so much more. Our waitlist demonstrates that Aster Gardens has a coveted reputation in the community, spurred on by our unique emphasis on people, place, and community together with our innovative design. We are thrilled to invite our community to officially celebrate our Grand Opening as we host a special "housewarming" for our residents."

Aster Gardens, an innovative seniors' living community in Sherwood Park, Alberta.

Residents feel at home with comfortable, luxurious décor, common spaces and natural light.

The Grand Opening celebration will be held in the Aster Gardens parking lot located at 7 Bower Drive, Sherwood Park, Alberta. This special community event will feature activities and entertainment for all ages, including face painting, food trucks, live music and more!

In attendance at the celebration will be Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank and Sherwood Park MLA Jordan Walker, and MLA Nate Glubish, along with the Optima Living leadership. Each will speak about the significance of Aster Gardens in the local community.

Aster Gardens has been a crown jewel in Sherwood Park. In addition to the investment and job creation it has provided during the pandemic, it has provided seniors an amazing choice for residents to live their best life.

Aster Gardens was a recipient of the Best Design Award in 2021 Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards.

About Aster Gardens

As one of Optima Living's seniors' communities in Alberta, Aster Gardens is a 153-suite residence designed for people able to live fully independent lives. In addition to world-class independent living for seniors, Aster Gardens offers the North Star Memory Care Program for people with cognitive concerns. North Star is rooted in person-centered care and developed in collaboration with the University of Alberta and the University of Manitoba.

The Aster Gardens name comes from the aster flower, which is native to Sherwood Park. Asters are daisy-like perennial flowers with starry-shaped heads. They provide a symphony of colour in shades of pink, purple, blue, and white. They bring delightful colour to the garden in late summer and autumn when many summer blooms are fading. The blue aster is known to grace the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. A sturdy and robust plant, asters thrive in a variety of conditions, even in challenging soils and rock gardens.

For a seniors' residence, a name featuring aster carries the meaningful subtext of perennial hardiness combined with a wild, vibrant beauty that reaches its peak late in the season.

The nature of the flower also stays true to Aster Gardens itself, which has grown and thrived during a challenging season for all.

For more information about Aster Gardens, contact Linda Portsmouth: linda.portsmouth@optimaliving.ca.

About Optima Living

For the past 15 years, Optima Living has established a strong reputation as an owner and operator of seniors' residential communities located in Western Canada. These communities range from Independent to Assisted Living, Long Term Care to Memory Care Living and Residential Mental Health. Optima Living currently operates more than 1,200 beds in 18 communities across Alberta and B.C. Optima Living believes what sets it apart is the unique culture the company works to create in all its seniors' residential communities, as stated in its North Star - Let us welcome you home. Visit https://www.optimaliving.ca.

Contact;

Alyssa Barry

Media Relations

604-997-0965

communications@optimaliving.ca

SOURCE: Optima Living

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706626/Aster-Gardens-Grand-Opening-with-Local-Dignitaries-on-June-27-2--4-pm