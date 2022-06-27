Ubiquity Opens New Office in Philippines, Starts Filling 700+ Seats at Launch

Leading BPO Expands Global Footprint to Meet Expanding Demand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Ubiquity , a multinational business process outsourcer (BPO) and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., today announced the opening of its newest office in the Philippines to meet the needs of its rapidly growing roster of clients. The office, located in Cagayan de Oro in the Northern Mindanao region of the Philippines, is already filling up with over 700 hires ahead of the official office ribbon-cutting ceremony, with Mayor Oscar S. Moreno performing the honors on June 16th.

Boasting modern telecommunication systems, the Cagayan de Oro office was constructed to serve as a cutting-edge customer service contact center. Its dedicated team of nearly 1,000 staff will provide Ubiquity clients with multilingual support for customer care and banking operations, including specialized risk management, fraud investigation, and anti-money-laundering (AML) verification services.

"With so much talent and opportunity, it's our great honor to open an office in Cagayan de Oro," said Matthew Nyren, CEO of Ubiquity. "This office will enable us to expand our capacity and bring more employment opportunities to a vibrant region."

Ubiquity's new Cagayan de Oro office is located at Limketkai Mall, which is situated in the heart of Cagayan de Oro, a bustling metropolis home to the Philippines headquarters of multiple multinational corporations, including Pepsi and Nestlé. The new office includes amenities such as relaxation areas, game rooms, and more.

Cagayan de Oro is the transportation and commercial hub of northern Mindanao, the second-largest island in the Philippines. It is home to nearly three-quarters of a million residents and several colleges and universities, which produce approximately 12,000 graduates per year. This pipeline of young and talented college graduates and a reputation for friendliness has rendered the City of Golden Friendship a destination for the BPO industry.

Founded in 2012, Ubiquity is the leading customer service and business process outsourcing services provider for highly complex industries, including financial services, crypto, healthcare, and e-commerce. The company, which reached more than 7,000 employees in 2022, has built a customer base that boasts some of the leading challenger brands in the world and a reputation for powering customer experience and customer acquisition growth through a mix of human and technological capabilities. Ubiquity's unique approach to outsourcing delivers a better return on investment for challenger brands and disruptors by increasing customer satisfaction and reducing costs.

About Ubiquity

Ubiquity's bespoke approach to outsourcing empowers brands to scale fearlessly. Our proactive next-gen CX enables brands to take control, fulfill their promise, and expand their reach. Our teams of dedicated problem-solvers combine deep industry knowledge with an agile methodology to drive strategic initiatives. Ubiquity provides multilingual, end-to-end solutions across industries, including customer experience management services, interactive voice response (IVR) and AI-enabled technologies, and banking operations support, incorporating fraud investigation, ID verification, and dispute and chargeback management. Headquartered in New York City and with delivery locations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Ubiquity is certified as a "Great Place to Work®" in all geographies in which it operates. Visit us at https://ubiquity.com , browse open positions at https://ubiquity.com/career , and connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

CONTACT:

Ubiquity

Matthew Agronin

matthew.agronin@ubiquity.com

SOURCE: Ubiquity

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706627/Ubiquity-Opens-New-Office-in-Philippines-Starts-Filling-700-Seats-at-Launch