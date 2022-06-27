Anzeige
Montag, 27.06.2022
Sommer-Jackpot? Spannendster Launch des Jahres: Reale Chance auf einen Kursvervielfacher?
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Lang & Schwarz
27.06.22
18:46 Uhr
2,250 Euro
-2,250
-100,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2002,30018:46
0,0000,00020.06.
Dow Jones News
27.06.2022 | 15:58
Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibilities

DJ Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibilities

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibilities 27-Jun-2022 / 16:26 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Magnit notifies on the transactions by the person discharging managerial responsibilities Krasnodar, Russia (June 27, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, notifies on the transactions with the PJSC Magnit securities made by the member of the Management Board of PJSC Magnit Dmitry Ivanov.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                         Ivanov Dmitry Anatolyevich 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                    Member of the collective executive body (Management 
                                  Board) of PJSC "Magnit" 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment            Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
a)      Name                         Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI                          2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of   Share 
a)      instrument Identification code 
                                  ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
b)      Nature of the transaction               Disposal of PJSC "Magnit" shares 
                                  Price (RUB.)  Volume 
                                  4,425     166 
                                  4,425     175 
                                  4,425     1,740 
                                  4,425     20 
                                  4,425     1 
                                  4,425     60 
                                  4,425     12 
                                  4,425     50 
                                  4,425     150 
                                  4,425     5 
                                  4,425     100 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                  4,425     81 
                                  4,425     100 
                                  4,425     20 
                                  4,425     3 
                                  4,425     25 
                                  4,425     10 
                                  4,425     2 
                                  4,425     10 
                                  4,425     2 
                                  4,425     5 
                                  4,425     5 
                                  4,425     35 
                                  4,425     5 
                                  4,425     15 
                                  4,425     2 
                                  4,425     5 
                                  4,425     5 
                                  4,425     1 
                                  4,425     10 
                                  4,425     10 
                                  4,425     5 
                                  4,425     1 
                                  4,425     4 
                                  4,425     5 
                                  4,425     5 
                                  4,425     10 
                                  4,425     5 
                                  4,425     70 
                                  4,425     20 
                               4,425     50 
                                  4,425     5 
                                  4,425     5 
                                  4,425     50 
                                  4,425     70 
                                  4,425     739 
                                  4,425     20 
                                  4,425     2 
                                  4,425     50 
                                  4,425     5 
                                  4,425     5 
                                  4,425     25 
                                  4,425     70 
                                  4,425     5 
                                  4,425     5 
                                  4,425     2 
                                  4,425     9 
                                  4,425     69 
       Aggregated information               Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 
d)     - Aggregated volume                4,425     4,141

e) Date of the transaction June 24, 2022

f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX) 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and 
       an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
       its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT). 
 
 
 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  170925 
EQS News ID:  1384719 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384719&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2022 09:27 ET (13:27 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
